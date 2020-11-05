Open Menu

Jersey City voters approve property tax to support arts

Surcharge plan will go to City Council for final passage

TRD New York /
Nov.November 05, 2020 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Jersey City residents have voted in support of a new property tax to support the arts (iStock)

Jersey City residents have voted in support of a new property tax to support the arts (iStock)

Voters in Jersey City have endorsed a new property tax designed to fund the arts, offering a boost to an industry with many now out of work.

The referendum, which was voted on Tuesday along with a statewide decision about legalizing marijuana, received support from 64 percent of voters, according to the New York Times. It now heads to the City Council for final approval.

The surcharge is relatively small, just half of a penny for every $100 of assessed property value, which would be $25 a year for a home assessed at $500,000. It will produce a revenue stream for local arts organizations and individuals — about $1 million to $2 million per year. Potential recipients will have to apply for funds.

Read more

After years in the making, the vote faced a difficult path to approval once the pandemic hit. Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop even asked in April for it to be taken off the ballot, reasoning that the city should focus on minimizing the impact of the downturn on taxpayers.

But Robinson Holloway, a former chair of the Jersey City Arts Council who worked on developing the tax, told the Times the pandemic also gave it a now-or-never feeling.

“If we waited til 2021, we were worried a lot of groups wouldn’t exist, artists would have left the city and arts organizations would have gone under,” she said.

The endorsement from voters, she said, “shows that the arts are important to people even in the toughest of times.”

[NYT] — Sylvia Varnham O’Regan

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Election 2020New JerseyProperty taxes

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Getty)

Mitch McConnell signals limited aid package by end of year

Mitch McConnell signals limited aid package by end of year
New Jersey State Senator Nicholas Scutari (Photos via Nick Scutari; iStock)

New Jersey votes to legalize recreational marijuana

New Jersey votes to legalize recreational marijuana
Newark puts restrictions on businesses amid spike in Covid-19 cases (Getty)

Newark restricts businesses again to curb Covid spike

Newark restricts businesses again to curb Covid spike
KABR Group CEO Kenneth Pasternak and 85 Challenger Road in Ridgefield Park, NJ (Photos via KABR)

KABR sells New Jersey building for reported $60M

KABR sells New Jersey building for reported $60M
Gov. Phil Murphy (left) and billionaire David Tepper

Does taxing the wealthy really drive them away?

Does taxing the wealthy really drive them away?
Judge Janet DiFiore and Tax Equity Now’s policy director Martha Stark Credit: NY Courts and NYU Wagner)

State’s highest court dismisses property tax reform appeal

State’s highest court dismisses property tax reform appeal
Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty; iStock)

De Blasio: Raising property taxes “off the table”

De Blasio: Raising property taxes “off the table”
Onyx Equities' Jonathan B. Schultz (left) and John Saraceno, Jr. with 7 Sylvan Way (right) and 8 Campus Drive in New Jersey (Onyx Equities)

Onyx Equities acquires massive New Jersey office portfolio for $160M

Onyx Equities acquires massive New Jersey office portfolio for $160M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.