Open Menu

Lendlease exec jumps ship for Suffolk Construction

Ralph Esposito will lead the firm’s Northeast, Mid-Atlantic operations

TRD New York /
Nov.November 05, 2020 07:00 AM
By Kathryn Brenzel
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Ralph Esposito (Twitter)

Ralph Esposito (Twitter)

After more than two decades with Lendlease, the head of the company’s eastern region is heading to a firm that set up shop in New York five years ago.

Ralph Esposito, president and general manager of Lendlease’s East Region construction division, will serve as president of Suffolk Construction’s Northeast and Mid-Atlantic region operations, company representatives told The Real Deal. Esposito said he has been impressed by Suffolk’s growth since it first opened its New York City office in 2015 and was drawn to the company’s commitment to technology.

“You are always mindful of what your competition is doing,” Esposito said in an interview. “Over the past five years, I watched Suffolk with great admiration.”

Suffolk, which was founded in the 1980s and is headquartered in Boston, has offices in New York, Miami, Los Angeles and elsewhere in the U.S. The company’s recent projects in New York include a 126-unit condo tower at 50 Bridge Park Drive in Brooklyn Heights and a 429-unit apartment building at 222 East 44th Street in Turtle Bay. Suffolk also recently invested in building materials start-up, Agora, as part of a broader effort to invest in new construction tech companies.

Esposito will work alongside Charlie Avolio, president and general manager of the firm’s New York operations. Suffolk CEO John Fish described Esposito’s hiring as a “coup and important milestone” for his company.

Denis Hickey, CEO of Lendlease Americas, said the firm was “grateful for [Esposito’s] contribution and wish him the best with his future endeavors.” He added that in the short term, Mike Fratianni, managing director of Lendlease’s construction in North and South America, who is based in New York City, will be taking over Esposito’s role.

Esposito’s departure from Lendlease comes as the luxury residential market — a sector the international construction giant has dominated in New York City — is taking a beating. Manhattan home sales plunged 56 percent year over year between March 23 and Aug. 16, according to the Wall Street Journal, based on data from UrbanDigs. The drop for properties priced at $4 million or above was even steeper during that time frame, at 67 percent. Lendlease has been doubling down on development, most recently picking up a Greenpoint site with an Australian pension fund for $110.8 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    ConstructionLendlease

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Maria Rioumine and Ryan Gibson (Agora, iStock)

    Tishman Speyer, Suffolk back supply-chain startup

    Tishman Speyer, Suffolk back supply-chain startup
    Homebuilders continue to be responsible for the majority of dollars spent on construction (iStock)

    Construction spending up from a year ago

    Construction spending up from a year ago
    111 West 57th (Photo via FDNY Twitter)

    Spinning crane at 111 West 57th Street casts debris on street

    Spinning crane at 111 West 57th Street casts debris on street
    SL Green CEO Marc Holiday and 420 Lexington Avenue with Scabby the Rat (Getty; Google; SL Green)

    Peace prevails: SL Green, Local 79 settle dispute over protests

    Peace prevails: SL Green, Local 79 settle dispute over protests
    The Northeast is driving gains in building permits and housing starts (iStock)

    Northeast drives gains in building permits, housing starts

    Northeast drives gains in building permits, housing starts
    Housing starts and completions increased sharply in September 2020 in response to fierce demand to buy homes. (iStock)

    Housing starts jump as homebuilder confidence rises

    Housing starts jump as homebuilder confidence rises
    Pandemic may wipe out $16B in construction spending: report

    Pandemic may wipe out $16B in construction spending: report

    Pandemic may wipe out $16B in construction spending: report
    Urban Umbrella CEO Ben Krall and renderings of the startup's scaffolding (Photos via Urban Umbrella)

    Urban Umbrella raises $9M for better-looking scaffolding

    Urban Umbrella raises $9M for better-looking scaffolding
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.