Open Menu

Opendoor shakes up C-suite ahead of IPO

GoDaddy exec to join as president; Julie Todaro will leave after a year on the job

TRD NATIONAL /
Nov.November 05, 2020 12:59 PM
By E.B. Solomont
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Andrew Low Ah Kee and Opendoor's Eric Wu (Photos via GoDaddy; Opendoor)

Andrew Low Ah Kee and Opendoor’s Eric Wu (Photos via GoDaddy; Opendoor)

Opendoor is shaking up its C-suite — again — ahead of its closely-watched IPO.

On the heels of naming its first chief investment officer, the iBuyer tapped GoDaddy executive Andrew Low Ah Kee as president, co-founder and CEO Eric Wu said in a blog post Thursday. Julie Todaro, Opendoor’s president of homes and services, is taking early retirement after a year on the job.

In the blog post, Wu said Todaro, a former Amazon and Airbnb executive who was a strategic advisor to Opendoor before joining full-time, helped refine its operations, leaving the company “poised to execute in our next chapter as a public company.”

In announcing Low Ah Kee’s role, he said that, “Andrew will be critical to driving operational excellence across our business, especially as we expand into new markets and deepen our product offerings.”

Read more

Founded in 2014, Opendoor uses algorithms to price, buy and sell single-family homes. In September, it said it would go public in a merger with investor Chamath Palihapitiya’s blank-check company.

In an investor presentation and its IPO filing, Opendoor said it sold nearly 18,000 homes last year, generating $4.7 billion in revenue. But it lost $339 million in 2019. The deal with Palihapitiya’s special purpose acquisition company will give Opendoor $1 billion in cash.

The company plans to use that war chest to grow. In the investor presentation, Opendoor said by capturing 4 percent of the U.S. housing market, it can be a $50 billion company.

Over the past year, Opendoor has bulked up its leadership team. In addition to Todaro, it tapped Netflix alum Tom Willerer as chief product officer and Carrie Wheeler, a former partner at TPG, as CFO.

Last month, it hired Daniel Morillo, a former exec from Ken Griffin’s Citadel, as chief investment officer. In that role, he’ll lead Opendoor’s pricing and data science teams.

At GoDaddy, Low Ah Kee served as chief operating officer, leading a team of 7,500. Previously, he worked at KKR Capstone and Boston Consulting Group.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    iBuyingopendoorSPAC

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Zillow's Rich Barton (iStock)

    Zillow cuts 80 jobs from iBuying biz

    Zillow cuts 80 jobs from iBuying biz
    Tishman Speyer CEO Rob Speyer, COO Paul Galiano, CIO Jenny Wong (Photos via Getty; iStock; Tishman Speyer)

    Tishman Speyer jumps on the SPAC bandwagon

    Tishman Speyer jumps on the SPAC bandwagon
    Opendoor CEO Kevin Wu, Daniel Morillo and Ken Griffin (Getty; Opendoor; LinkedIn)

    Opendoor hires CIO from Ken Griffin’s Citadel

    Opendoor hires CIO from Ken Griffin’s Citadel
    Eric Wu (Photo by Aaron Wojack)

    This man wants to make your home a commodity

    This man wants to make your home a commodity
    Can iBuying go the distance?

    Can iBuying go the distance?

    Can iBuying go the distance?
    Porch CEO Matt Ehrlichman (iStock; Porch)

    Porch CEO: SPAC deal gives us $200M and a clean slate

    Porch CEO: SPAC deal gives us $200M and a clean slate
    Abu Dhabi Investment Authority veterans Thomas Hennessey (left) and Joseph Beck (LinkedIn)

    Proptech investors behind Porch SPAC eye second $175M blank-check company

    Proptech investors behind Porch SPAC eye second $175M blank-check company
    Opendoor CEO Eric Wu, Len Blavatnik and Chamath Palihapitiya (Getty)

    Inside Opendoor’s IPO filing: Nearly $1B in losses and new ownership structure

    Inside Opendoor’s IPO filing: Nearly $1B in losses and new ownership structure
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.