WATCH: “It’s going to take longer, and it’s going to cost more”: Craig Solomon on the real estate capital stack

Craig Solomon is one of the most active lenders and investors in a market that’s rife with uncertainty. His firm, Square Mile Capital, has made some recent big bets on last-mile real estate and is quickly becoming one of the country’s largest owners of soundstage space, with acquisitions such as Silvercup Studios in New York City and CBS Television City in Los Angeles.

Solomon recently had an in-depth conversation with The Real Deal‘s Hiten Samtani in which he laid out his investing philosophy, how he figures out the capital stack, and his concerns about the current political environment, one in which he sees “a brand of socialism.”

