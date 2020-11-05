Open Menu

WATCH: “It’s going to take longer, and it’s going to cost more”: Craig Solomon on the real estate capital stack

Square Mile Capital's CEO discusses his firm's bet on "secular tailwinds."

TRD NATIONAL /
Nov.November 05, 2020 02:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Craig Solomon is one of the most active lenders and investors in a market that’s rife with uncertainty. His firm, Square Mile Capital, has made some recent big bets on last-mile real estate and is quickly becoming one of the country’s largest owners of soundstage space, with acquisitions such as Silvercup Studios in New York City and CBS Television City in Los Angeles.

(Watch more of The REInterview, a series of in-depth conversations with real estate leaders and newsmakers hosted by Hiten Samtani, here.)

Solomon recently had an in-depth conversation with The Real Deal‘s Hiten Samtani in which he laid out his investing philosophy, how he figures out the capital stack, and his concerns about the current political environment, one in which he sees “a brand of socialism.”

Watch highlights from the discussion above. For an extended version of this conversation in print, read here. — TRD Staff

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Real Estate FinanceSquare Mile CapitalThe REInterview

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
With a cooling trade war, stocks perform well, including real estate. (Credit: iStock)

Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease

Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease
416 West 25th Street and Maverick Real Estate Partners principal David Aviram (Credit: Google Maps and LinkedIn)

Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case

Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case
OneTitle's Seth Brown (iStock)

OneTitle set out to change the title industry. Now it’s out of business

OneTitle set out to change the title industry. Now it’s out of business
The Scribner Building at at 597 Fifth Avenue and Joe Sitt of Thor Equities (Wikipedia Commons)

Thor delinquent on $105M loan at 597 Fifth

Thor delinquent on $105M loan at 597 Fifth
Pension fund investors are seeking to take cash out of real estate funds as property values fall, like at Water Tower Place in Chicago (Photo via iStock; Wikipedia Commons)

Core real estate funds delay investors from cashing out

Core real estate funds delay investors from cashing out
(iStock)

Mortgage lenders tighten screws on NYC home buyers

Mortgage lenders tighten screws on NYC home buyers
Joseph Tabak

Portrait of a deal junkie: The Joseph Tabak story

Portrait of a deal junkie: The Joseph Tabak story
Matt Borstein, Deutsche Bank’s global head of CRE, is moving to Oak Hill Advisors (Photo via Deutsche Bank)

Deutsche Bank’s CRE head moves to Oak Hill Advisors

Deutsche Bank’s CRE head moves to Oak Hill Advisors
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.