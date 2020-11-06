Open Menu

Cushman reports $37.3M loss in Q3

Quarterly loss was smaller compared to Q2

TRD NATIONAL /
Nov.November 06, 2020 09:00 AM
By Akiko Matsuda
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Cushman & Wakefield CEO Brett White and CFO Duncan Palmer (Photos via Cushman & Wakefield)

Cushman & Wakefield CEO Brett White and CFO Duncan Palmer (Photos via Cushman & Wakefield)

Cushman & Wakefield reported a net loss of $37.3 million in the third quarter, its second consecutive quarterly loss this year.

The commercial real estate giant recorded $1.9 billion in revenue in the third quarter, down by 8.8 percent from a year ago. The company attributed that dip to lower brokerage activity due to the pandemic, according to its earnings report.

Cushman recorded $321.6 million in revenue from leasing, down by 32 percent from a year ago. Revenue from investment sales activities was $155.5 million, down by 35 percent from a year ago.

The year-over-year decline, however, was much smaller compared to the second quarter, when the firm lost $100.8 million. Revenue from leasing and investment sales in the second quarter was down by 42 percent and 52 percent compared to the same period last year.

Read more

“Overall, we are encouraged by the performance across our business and by the brokerage revenue trend showing recovery” relative to the second quarter, said CEO Brett White during a Thursday earnings call.

White said current office leasing activities are mostly limited to businesses who renew leases for short periods while navigating the current uncertainty. Rent, which has been holding up, will come down and vacancy will go up, he said. White anticipated the market to fully recover in a couple of years, but noted that there are tough times ahead.

“We’re going to go through harder times before things get better,” he said. “We think the inflection point around the markets is about a year and a half away.”

To mitigate the impact of declining revenue, the company is aiming to save $400 million annually through cost reductions in travel and other expenses, as well as through furloughs, said CFO Duncan Palmer.

Under the terms of a credit agreement with JPMorgan, Cushman could enter default on its $2.7 billion loan if the financing reaches a point where it is 5.8 times the company’s earnings. But analysts previously told The Real Deal that the room on Cushman’s credit revolver and its cash reserves provided “ample cushion.”

Palmer said the company ended the third quarter with no outstanding borrowing under the revolver and maintains $1.9 billion of liquidity.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateCushman & Wakefieldoffice market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Breather CEO Bryan Murphy (LinkedIn)

    Breather may explore sale or capital raise as flex-office industry struggles

    Breather may explore sale or capital raise as flex-office industry struggles
    (Getty, iStock)

    Prospect of divided government rallies real estate stocks

    Prospect of divided government rallies real estate stocks
    The Burnsville Center Mall in Minnesota and CBL Properties founder Charles B Lebovitz (Photos via Facebook; CBL Properties)

    Mall-pocalypse now: Minnesota mall loan sells for huge discount

    Mall-pocalypse now: Minnesota mall loan sells for huge discount
    125 West End Avenue and 450 W 126th Street (Photos via Google Maps and SLCE Architects)

    Staying ahead on the life science leasing curve

    Staying ahead on the life science leasing curve
    HFZ Capital principals Ziel Feldman and Nir Meir with 1135 Lexington Avenue (Gettyl; HFZ; Google Maps)

    HFZ sued over delinquent loans at Upper East Side project

    HFZ sued over delinquent loans at Upper East Side project
    Noom CEO Saeju Jeong and 5 Manhattan West (Twitter; Wikipedia Commons)

    Noom inks 113K-sf sublease at 5 Manhattan West

    Noom inks 113K-sf sublease at 5 Manhattan West
    Deals in southern Connecticut offices has surged more than 40 percent (iStock)

    Suburban office demand spikes as working from home continues

    Suburban office demand spikes as working from home continues
    1271 Sixth Avenue and 300 Park Avenue (right) with Greenhill & Co. CEO Scott Bok (Photos via Google Maps; Greenhill)

    Greenhill & Co. relocates and downsizes for cheaper rent

    Greenhill & Co. relocates and downsizes for cheaper rent
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.