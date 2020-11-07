Open Menu

$62M estate is Santa Barbara’s most expensive home for sale

Spanish-style ranch belonged to late actor Stuart Whitman

Nov.November 07, 2020 02:00 PM
Nov.November 07, 2020 02:00 PM
TRD Staff
749 San Ysidro Road, Montecito (Credit: Cristal Clarke Montecito and Santa Barbara Luxury Real Estate)

A picturesque 13-acre estate owned by the late actor Stuart Whitman has just hit the market for $62 million, making it the most expensive property currently listed in Santa Barbara, the L.A. Times reported.

According to the paper, the second-priciest home in Santa Barbara county is the nine-acre compound owned by Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi. The couple listed their home in October for $40 million.

Whitman owned the ranch, which is nestled in the Santa Ynez Mountains at 749 San Ysidro Road, for more than 40 years. It comprises three structures that have a total of four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, along with a tennis court and swimming pool. Other features of the estate include covered patios behind the home and walking paths that wind throughout the grounds

The main home is a split-level Spanish-style structure, with beamed ceilings, arched doorways, a fireplace and Saltillo tiles that Whitman imported from Mexico.

But the listing notes that the property could be reimagined, and is an “extraordinary canvas” where “one can bring dreams, imagination and life-long goals to reality.” (As long as you have $62 million, that is.) [LAT] –– Raji Pandya

