CrowdStreet launches e-commerce property fund

To meet the surge in demand for last-mile real estate, CrowdStreet is launching an e-commerce property fund.
The Portland, Oregon-based crowdfunding platform said the $20 million to $30 million fund will target warehouses, distribution and data centers, and logistics and last-mile properties. It aims to invest in projects with a total capitalization of $400 million.
“When the pandemic hit, we watched e-commerce sales spike,” said Ian Formingle, Crowdstreet’s chief investment officer, characterizing logistics-focused real estate as “grossly undersupplied.”
According to JLL, e-commerce sales are expected to hit $1.5 billion by 2025, boosting demand for industrial real estate by 1 billion square feet. Sales of logistics and last-mile warehouse space rose 14.9 percent year-over-year in 2019 — and that was before Covid.
“We want to work with groups that can fill that void,” Formingle said. Crowdstreet’s equity fund will target ground-up projects and acquisitions and it will be managed through CrowdStreet Advisors, the company’s registered investment advisory service.
Founded in 2013, Crowdstreet is one of several crowdfunding platforms that launched after a change in U.S. securities law made the sector more accessible to a wider pool of investors.
CrowdStreet says that 80,000 investors and 250 developers have used its platform, and in February it said it surpassed $1 billion raised for commercial real estate deals. In 2019, CrowdStreet raised over $500 million, including $10 million for a 349-room Hilton in downtown Chicago.
In all, Crowdstreet has closed nine funds, including seven “blended portfolio” funds that take an index approach. Last year, Crowdstreet launched a $20 million Opportunity Zone fund, and this summer, it closed a $16 million distressed fund.
Formingle said the fund is already 50 percent committed, and Crowdsreet plans to launch a second distressed fund in early 2021.