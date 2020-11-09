Open Menu

Marriott CEO wants workers back in offices — and traveling for business

Revenue is down 57% year-over-year

TRD NATIONAL /
Nov.November 09, 2020 09:00 AM
By Erin Hudson
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Photo illustration of Arne Sorenson (Getty, iStock)

Photo illustration of Arne Sorenson (Getty, iStock)

Arne Sorenson, Marriott International’s CEO and president, wants office workers to get back to business.

On the company’s third quarter earnings call on Friday, Sorenson said that he expects it will take “a vaccine or two” to jumpstart the hospitality sector, but based on his conversations with some of Marriott’s bigger corporate clients, there is mounting pressure to get back to business as normal.

“I do think there is an increasing sense that with each passing month, we lose a little bit more in terms of the connective tissue between our people in companies in all sorts of different industries,” he said.

Read more

According to Sorenson, Marriott reported some “meaningful improvement” in the third quarter, after saying that the Covid-induced crisis for hotels hit bottom in the previous quarter.

Though system-wide revenue per available room was down 66 percent, 94 percent of Marriott hotels are open worldwide. That’s better than the previous quarter, when that revenue stream was down 84 percent with 91 percent of the brand’s hotels open.

The company’s year-over-year earnings, however, are more grim. Marriott reported revenue of $2.2 billion in the third quarter, down 57 percent from $5.2 billion in 2019. Net income for the quarter was down 74 percent to $100 million from $387 million a year prior.

But Marriott opened 19,000 hotel rooms last quarter and reported that 46 percent of its 500,000-room pipeline is under construction.

“I think that’s what gives us the most optimism about not just Q4, but looking into 2021,” Sorenson said. “Obviously all of this depends on the virus, but we should see these projects that are under construction open.”

The news comes on the heels of Marriott losing 122 hotels after Service Properties Trust terminated management agreements with the company last month and rebranded the properties with Sonesta International Hotels.

In response to an analyst question about the terminations, Sorenson said it was an unique situation and took a dig at Sonesta.

“It’s a little bit surprising to us that the separate stockholder and debt holder interest in SVC could be furthered by converting those to Sonesta’s brand, as opposed to the dramatically stronger brands that are on those hotels today,” he said.

Despite the loss of the real estate investment trust’s hotels, Marriott expects net unit growth for 2020 to be in the range of 2.5 to 3 percent, according to Sorenson.

He also said that some of the crisis measures Marriott has implemented during the past several months will become permanent, citing keyless entry and reduced staffing models as two examples.

“We’ve probably reduced breakeven occupancy by three to five points, something like that, depending on the brand,” he noted.

Leeny Oberg, Marriott’s CFO, said during the call that the company had extended the discounts to its brand’s fixed mandatory fees into 2021.

She noted that despite the number of hotels in trouble, “only a small number” of the company’s hotels have gone into foreclosure or receivership, and most of the properties will retain Marriott branding regardless of what happens.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateHotel MarketMarriott

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    5W's Ron Trossian and 299 Park Avenue (Linkedin, Google Maps)

    Manhattan office tenants find bargains in sublease market

    Manhattan office tenants find bargains in sublease market
    Gotham Organization COO Phil Lavoie and 432 Park Avenue South (Google Maps)

    Gotham Organization sued for unpaid rent at Park Ave South office

    Gotham Organization sued for unpaid rent at Park Ave South office
    Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and 3 World Trade Center (Getty)

    Uber looks to sublet 25% of its 3 World Trade Center office

    Uber looks to sublet 25% of its 3 World Trade Center office
    One Park Avenue, Empire State Building and 5 Manhattan West (Google Maps, Wikipedia Commons)

    Manhattan office availability hits highest rate since 2004

    Manhattan office availability hits highest rate since 2004
    Breather CEO Bryan Murphy (LinkedIn)

    Breather may explore sale or capital raise as flex-office industry struggles

    Breather may explore sale or capital raise as flex-office industry struggles
    Cushman & Wakefield CEO Brett White and CFO Duncan Palmer (Photos via Cushman & Wakefield)

    Cushman reports $37.3M loss in Q3

    Cushman reports $37.3M loss in Q3
    (Getty, iStock)

    Prospect of divided government rallies real estate stocks

    Prospect of divided government rallies real estate stocks
    The Burnsville Center Mall in Minnesota and CBL Properties founder Charles B Lebovitz (Photos via Facebook; CBL Properties)

    Mall-pocalypse now: Minnesota mall loan sells for huge discount

    Mall-pocalypse now: Minnesota mall loan sells for huge discount
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.