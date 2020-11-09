Open Menu

Tropical Storm Eta floods South Florida: Photos

Storm brought flooding rains to Fort Lauderdale, downtown Miami and Miami Beach

TRD MIAMI /
Nov.November 09, 2020 02:50 PM
By Katherine Kallergis
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tropical storm Eta brought floods to South Florida

From left to right: North Bay Road in Miami Beach, in front of Marcelo Claure’s property that he plans to tear down; the Biscayne Park neighborhood in Miami

Tropical storm Eta brought heavy rain and winds to South Florida Sunday and Monday, flooding parts of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Major roadways, including Biscayne Boulevard in downtown Miami and the MacArthur Causeway to Miami Beach, were inundated as of Monday morning, and tens of thousands of homes experienced power outages.

Western Broward County

Western Broward County

Storm totals reached 18 inches of rain in some areas of South Florida, and wind gusts hit 63 miles per hour in the Florida Keys, according to the National Hurricane Center. Schools, universities and many businesses in South Florida announced they would be closed on Monday.

Here’s a look at some of the flooding as of Monday morning:


The MacArthur Causeway


Biscayne Boulevard in Miami

View this post on Instagram

Floods in full effect #ONLYinDADE @shahaf_ribis

A post shared by ONLY in DADE (@onlyindade) on


Fort Lauderdale

Eta marks the 28th named storm this hurricane season, which officially ends on Nov. 30. It made landfall in the Florida Keys late Sunday, after killing more than 100 people in Central America.

Read more




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Climate Changehurricanes

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    More investors are factoring climate risks into their decision-making

    Fire and rain and real estate: Investors take closer look at climate risk

    Fire and rain and real estate: Investors take closer look at climate risk
    Wildfire insurance crisis looms for California homeowners

    Wildfire insurance crisis looms for California homeowners

    Wildfire insurance crisis looms for California homeowners
    Climate change is having an impact on the way borrowers and lenders think about mortgages. The traditional 30-year loan could diminish in popularity. (Getty)

    Climate change is messing with 30-year mortgages

    Climate change is messing with 30-year mortgages
    High water levels in Lake Michigan erode a walkway and seawall (Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

    Rising waters are wreaking havoc on the Great Lakes’ real estate

    Rising waters are wreaking havoc on the Great Lakes’ real estate
    Hard Rock Stadium in Miami (Credit: HOK Studio)

    Climate change is a real threat to America’s very expensive stadiums

    Climate change is a real threat to America’s very expensive stadiums
    Army Corps of Engineers Commander Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite and flooding caused by Hurricane Sandy in 2012 (inset) (Credit: Getty Images)

    A $119B seawall still might not protect Manhattan, critics say

    A $119B seawall still might not protect Manhattan, critics say
    Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria (Credit: Getty Images)

    FEMA aid slow to reach Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands

    FEMA aid slow to reach Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands
    WATCH: Developers and brokers weigh in on Miami sea level rise

    WATCH: Developers and brokers weigh in on Miami sea level rise

    WATCH: Developers and brokers weigh in on Miami sea level rise
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.