Tropical Storm Eta floods South Florida: Photos

Tropical storm Eta brought heavy rain and winds to South Florida Sunday and Monday, flooding parts of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Major roadways, including Biscayne Boulevard in downtown Miami and the MacArthur Causeway to Miami Beach, were inundated as of Monday morning, and tens of thousands of homes experienced power outages.

Storm totals reached 18 inches of rain in some areas of South Florida, and wind gusts hit 63 miles per hour in the Florida Keys, according to the National Hurricane Center. Schools, universities and many businesses in South Florida announced they would be closed on Monday.

Here’s a look at some of the flooding as of Monday morning:

Fort Lauderdale is feeling the flooding today. pic.twitter.com/2G0epW90Zz — Bella (@GoofyKerr) November 8, 2020



The MacArthur Causeway

Trying to leave Miami Beach and go back to the boat in Palm Beach. Lots of flooding from TS Eta #miami #eta pic.twitter.com/kBl4yfaQQn — 🦐Sarah Monahan (@shrimptank) November 9, 2020



Biscayne Boulevard in Miami

View this post on Instagram Floods in full effect #ONLYinDADE @shahaf_ribis A post shared by ONLY in DADE (@onlyindade) on Nov 9, 2020 at 5:06am PST



Fort Lauderdale

Potholes: Storm has created potholes through out parts of the City. Be careful where you drive. pic.twitter.com/DqzWIkeTke — City of Fort Lauderdale (@FTLCityNews) November 9, 2020

Eta marks the 28th named storm this hurricane season, which officially ends on Nov. 30. It made landfall in the Florida Keys late Sunday, after killing more than 100 people in Central America.