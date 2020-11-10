Open Menu

National Association of Realtors cracks down on hate speech

“Uncomfortable discussions” within group about discrimination during homebuying

TRD NATIONAL /
Nov.November 10, 2020 03:45 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Getty, iStock)

(Getty, iStock)

It’s no secret that the path to homeownership can involve discrimination towards prospective buyers. After a marked rise in racist and homophobic slurs and threats by its members on their personal social media accounts, the National Association of Realtors is taking a stand against hate speech in the industry.

The group’s board of directors will vote Friday to amend its code of ethics. The aim is to broaden the scope of the code to include not only discriminatory acts directly relating to brokerage, but also to the content that agents post online on their own time.

Matt Difanas, head of the NAR standards committee, cited the industry’s history of racial discrimination and said Realtors have played a role in perpetuating redlining despite it being outlawed decades ago.

In addition to revising the code of ethics, individual Realtors have been taking measures to hold the industry to a higher standard. Lisa Dunn from Rancho Santa Margarida created a Facebook group called “Deliberately Fair Housing” to educate real estate agents on how they can avoid contributing to discrimination.

Vince Malta, president of NAR, asserted that a targeted effort to reverse discrimination is the only way to undo the industry’s “decades of inequality.” To those who insist that NAR should stay in its lane and not be involved with these issues, Malta said, “This is our lane. This is the time for Realtors to step up and lead.”

[Los Angeles Daily News] — Raji Pandya

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
homeownershipReal Estate and PoliticsResidential Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
(iStock)

Big landlords raise rents in suburbs as demand surges

Big landlords raise rents in suburbs as demand surges
Ryan Serhant and (clockwise from left) Chase Landow, Kayla Lee, Scott Francis and Natalie Vitebsky (Getty)

Serhant hires first cohort of agents, executives

Serhant hires first cohort of agents, executives
Andrea Stewart-Cousins (Getty, iStock)

This election isn’t over: Real estate hanging on NY vote count

This election isn’t over: Real estate hanging on NY vote count
(iStock)

Townhouses continue to dominate Brooklyn’s luxury market

Townhouses continue to dominate Brooklyn’s luxury market
President elect Joseph Biden with Mitch McConell, President Trump and Nancy Pelosi (Getty)

Lame-duck Congress will resume stimulus package talks

Lame-duck Congress will resume stimulus package talks
170 East End Avenue and 122 East 78th Street (Google Maps)

Manhattan luxury deals hold despite election uncertainty

Manhattan luxury deals hold despite election uncertainty
President elect Joseph Biden (Getty)

Real estate to Trump: Produce evidence or move on

Real estate to Trump: Produce evidence or move on
749 San Ysidro Road, Montecito (Credit: Cristal Clarke Montecito and Santa Barbara Luxury Real Estate)

$62M estate is Santa Barbara’s most expensive home for sale

$62M estate is Santa Barbara’s most expensive home for sale
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.