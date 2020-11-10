Open Menu

Simon Property Group’s earnings plummet below last quarter

Net income in Q3 was just $145.9M

TRD NATIONAL /
Nov.November 10, 2020 08:40 AM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
David Simon (Simon Property Group)

David Simon (Simon Property Group)

The country’s leading mall owner continues to struggle amid a pandemic that has decimated foot traffic and plunged many retailers into bankruptcy.

In the third quarter, Simon Property Group saw its net income plummet to just $145.9 million, the retail REIT reported on a Monday earnings call. That’s well below the $544.3 million it made during the same time last year, and even under the $254.2 million it accrued last quarter.

That’s due, in part, to tenants missing rent payments. Even though the company’s rent collections were up in the third quarter — it collected 85 percent of billed rents as of Nov. 6, up from 72 percent the previous quarter — its lease income decreased $315.1 million compared to the same time last year.

Non-paying tenants have also cost the company, along with ongoing litigation surrounding Taubman. The company lost $20.6 million compared to the previous year, primarily related to an increase in legal fees and expenses.

Read more

Occupancy was 91 percent as of Sept. 30, a slight decrease from last quarter’s 93 percent, but base minimum rent increased 2.9 percent year-over-year to $56.13.

Despite this, CEO David Simon sounded a note of optimism during the company’s earnings call.

“We have withstood Covid,” he said.

As part of Sparc, its venture with Authentic Brands, and a separate partnership with Brookfield Property Partners, Simon has been aggressively acquiring bankrupt companies that fill its malls. The real estate giant recently rescued J.C. Penney from bankruptcy, along with Lucky Brands and Brooks Brothers.

“We’re going to make a billion plus on that investment without question,” Simon said of Brooks Brothers in particular. “We know the brands. We do a lot of research.”

While the company is rumored to be in talks with Amazon to place fulfillment centers in malls, Simon said that there has yet to be a signed deal with the e-commerce giant, neither confirming nor denying the rumors.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateRetail Real Estatesimon property group

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Rent collections for national chains hit the highest level since before the pandemic

    Retail rent collections hit 89% in October

    Retail rent collections hit 89% in October
    (Getty, iStock)

    Office, apartment REITs get shot in the arm from vaccine news

    Office, apartment REITs get shot in the arm from vaccine news
    CBRE CEO Robert Sulentic (Getty, iStock)

    CBRE latest real estate firm to hop on SPAC bandwagon

    CBRE latest real estate firm to hop on SPAC bandwagon
    CrowdStreet CIO Ian Formingle and CEO Tore Steen (CrowdStreet)

    CrowdStreet launches e-commerce property fund

    CrowdStreet launches e-commerce property fund
    President elect Joseph Biden with Mitch McConell, President Trump and Nancy Pelosi (Getty)

    Lame-duck Congress will resume stimulus package talks

    Lame-duck Congress will resume stimulus package talks
    The skating rink at Rockefeller Center (Getty)

    Tishman Speyer cuts short Rock Center rink season — and not due to Covid

    Tishman Speyer cuts short Rock Center rink season — and not due to Covid
    Popular Bank (Getty, iStock)

    Bank branch closures reach highest level in two decades

    Bank branch closures reach highest level in two decades
    5W's Ronn Torossian and 299 Park Avenue (Linkedin, Google Maps)

    Manhattan office tenants find bargains in sublease market

    Manhattan office tenants find bargains in sublease market
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.