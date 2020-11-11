Open Menu

Homebuying slump worsens as applications for mortgage loans drop

Purchase applications fell by 3% in first week of November

TRD NATIONAL /
Nov.November 11, 2020 07:00 AM
By Erin Hudson
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(iStock)

(iStock)

As the vote counting in last week’s presidential election slowed down, so did mortgage applications.

An index tracking the number of mortgage applications to buy homes dropped 3 percent, seasonally adjusted, compared to the prior week.

The Mortgage Bankers Association’s weekly metric, known as the purchase index, has not increased in seven weeks. Joel Kan, head of industry forecasting for MBA, said the purchase index last week was at the lowest level since May.

The “recent slump” in homebuyer activity, as Kan put it, comes despite interest rates sliding to another all-time low. The average 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage rate fell to 2.98 percent from 3.01 percent the week before. Jumbo rates declined to 3.13 percent from 3.18 percent.

Read more

Rising prices may be discouraging potential home shoppers.

“Inadequate housing supply is putting upward pressure on home prices and is impacting affordability — especially for first-time buyers and lower-income buyers,” Kan said in a statement.

Home prices have skyrocketed in recent months, driven by strong demand and low supply. MBA’s survey, which has been running weekly since 1990, follows 75 percent of the residential mortgage market. This year the average loan size has reached record highs on multiple occasions.

Pointing to those housing bellwethers, Kan noted that buyer activity “in the upper end of the market” remains strong. The purchase index, unadjusted, is up 16 percent year-over-year, he added.

MBA’s refinance index increased by 1 percent compared to the previous week, though it was up 67 percent year-over-year. That’s a lower rate of growth than in the final week of October when the index jumped by 6 percent.

Despite refinance applications making up 70 percent of the mortgages MBA’s survey tracks, the purchase index’s decline pulled down MBA’s overall index, which encompasses all home loan applications, by 0.5 percent, seasonally adjusted.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Housing MarketMortgagesResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Better.com Founder and CEO Vishal Garg

    Better.com’s latest funding round brings valuation to $4B

    Better.com’s latest funding round brings valuation to $4B
    (Getty, iStock)

    National Association of Realtors cracks down on hate speech

    National Association of Realtors cracks down on hate speech
    (iStock)

    Big landlords raise rents in suburbs as demand surges

    Big landlords raise rents in suburbs as demand surges
    Ryan Serhant and (clockwise from left) Chase Landow, Kayla Lee, Scott Francis and Natalie Vitebsky (Getty)

    Serhant hires first cohort of agents, executives

    Serhant hires first cohort of agents, executives
    (iStock)

    Townhouses continue to dominate Brooklyn’s luxury market

    Townhouses continue to dominate Brooklyn’s luxury market
    170 East End Avenue and 122 East 78th Street (Google Maps)

    Manhattan luxury deals hold despite election uncertainty

    Manhattan luxury deals hold despite election uncertainty
    11 Penn Plaza and 120 Wall Street (VNO, Wikipedia Commons)

    Manhattan’s top real estate loans post second best month since March

    Manhattan’s top real estate loans post second best month since March
    749 San Ysidro Road, Montecito (Credit: Cristal Clarke Montecito and Santa Barbara Luxury Real Estate)

    $62M estate is Santa Barbara’s most expensive home for sale

    $62M estate is Santa Barbara’s most expensive home for sale
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.