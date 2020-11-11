Open Menu

Knotel may slash its global portfolio by 60%

Flex-office provider has been beset by layoffs and lawsuits this year

TRD NATIONAL /
Nov.November 11, 2020 05:50 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Knotel CEO Amol Sarva (iStock)

Knotel CEO Amol Sarva (iStock)

Knotel once hoped to be the next WeWork. And as the pandemic rages on, it’s facing similar headwinds as its co-working rival.

The flex office provider is looking to trim 60 percent of its 4.8 million-square-foot global portfolio, and slash its leases in the U.S. and Canada from 3.4 million square feet to just 500,000 square feet, Business Insider reported.

Knotel’s goal is to lower its rent obligations $15 million per month to $2 million and bring its North American revenue up to $10 million annually.

The company is also reassessing its business model, according to BI. Instead of paying rent to its landlords, it may shift to management agreements wherein it operates the space on the landlord’s behalf, thus sharing in the profits.

Read more

Knotel was valued at $1.6 billion in August 2019, but is thought to be worth substantially less now. Its problems — including late payments to contractors and high vacancy rates — predate the pandemic. In January, Knotel axed 20 percent of its staff, the first of three rounds of layoffs in 2020. Most recently, about 20 workers were let go, leaving its headcount at 250.

As Covid persisted, Knotel was hit with lawsuits and threats of eviction due to unpaid rent.

Other flex-office providers have had similar struggles. Breather, a company specializing in renting out small spaces on a short-term basis, has contracted investment bank Moelis and is considering its options for a possible sale or outside investment. And WeWork has recently moved to threatening non-paying members with collections letters.

[BI] — Raji Pandya

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Co-workingCommercial Real Estateoffice market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty)

Cuomo imposes new Covid-19 restrictions on restaurants, gyms

Cuomo imposes new Covid-19 restrictions on restaurants, gyms
Charles Kushner and 229 West 43rd Street (Getty, Google Maps)

Kushner Companies no longer delinquent on Times Square loans

Kushner Companies no longer delinquent on Times Square loans
(Getty, iStock)

NYC movie theaters to Cuomo: Let us reopen

NYC movie theaters to Cuomo: Let us reopen
Clockwise from top left: Boston Properties' Owen Thomas; Empire Real Estate Trust's Tony Malkin; Equity Commonwealth's David Helfand; Columbia Property Trust's Nelson Mills; SL Green's Marc Holliday; Vornado Realty Trust's Steve Roth; and Brookfield's Brian Kingston (Getty)

Office unease: Tenants are paying up but staying away

Office unease: Tenants are paying up but staying away
Simon Property Group's David Simon and Brookfield's Bruce Flatt (Getty, iStock)

J.C. Penney bankruptcy plan approved by judge

J.C. Penney bankruptcy plan approved by judge
David Boies and 55 Hudson Yards (Getty, Google Maps)

Boies Schiller seeks to shed Hudson Yards office space

Boies Schiller seeks to shed Hudson Yards office space
South Florida office landlords are offering sweeteners to lure tenants amid the pandemic

South Florida office landlords are offering sweeteners to lure tenants amid the pandemic

South Florida office landlords are offering sweeteners to lure tenants amid the pandemic
David Simon (Simon Property Group)

Simon Property Group’s earnings plummet below last quarter

Simon Property Group’s earnings plummet below last quarter
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.