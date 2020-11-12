Open Menu

Chief legal officer Jennifer Berrent to leave WeWork

Exec joined company in 2014 and has held several positions

TRD NATIONAL /
Nov.November 12, 2020 08:45 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Jennifer Berrent (Getty)

Jennifer Berrent (Getty)

Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Berrent is in talks to leave WeWork, Bloomberg reported.

Berrent, who served as co-president in addition to her legal role when the company filed paperwork last year to go public, is said to be planning to depart in the first quarter of 2021. Transition plans are not yet set.

Berrent, who also previously had the role of chief culture officer, joined the company in 2014. Her 2018 total compensation of $878,885 exceeded that of Artie Minson, her co-president and WeWork’s chief financial officer at the time, by 30 percent, according to IPO filings.

WeWork eventually pulled its IPO.

At WeWork, Berrent oversaw The Wing, a co-working startup dedicated to female empowerment. WeWork has since sold the initiative.

Berrent has also been named in two lawsuits, one of which alleges that she called a WeWork employee’s pregnancy a “problem” that needed “a solution” and “to be fixed,” according to the complaint filed last year.

In another case, a former WeWork executive who oversaw compensation sued the co-working company claiming she faced retaliation after raising evidence of gender pay discrimination. Lisa Bridges claimed Berrent told her “men take risks and women don’t.”

[Bloomberg] — Sasha Jones

Read more

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
TechnologyWeWork

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Wendy Silverstein (Credit: Getty Images)

Wendy Silverstein, co-head of WeWork’s real-estate fund, is out

Wendy Silverstein, co-head of WeWork’s real-estate fund, is out
WeWork CEO Adam Neumann (Credit: Getty Images and iStock)

WeWork’s side businesses are fizzling

WeWork’s side businesses are fizzling
Sarah Pontius (Credit: Union College)

Another head rolls at WeWork

Another head rolls at WeWork
CBRE CEO Robert Sulentic (Getty, iStock)

CBRE latest real estate firm to hop on SPAC bandwagon

CBRE latest real estate firm to hop on SPAC bandwagon
CrowdStreet CIO Ian Formingle and CEO Tore Steen (CrowdStreet)

CrowdStreet launches e-commerce property fund

CrowdStreet launches e-commerce property fund
(Getty, iStock)

Prospect of divided government rallies real estate stocks

Prospect of divided government rallies real estate stocks
Maria Rioumine and Ryan Gibson (Agora, iStock)

Tishman Speyer, Suffolk back supply-chain startup

Tishman Speyer, Suffolk back supply-chain startup
Housing prices in the Rockies see a bump as tech workers move in from the coasts (iStock)

Housing prices soar in mountain towns thanks to tech transplants

Housing prices soar in mountain towns thanks to tech transplants
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.