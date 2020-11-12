Chief legal officer Jennifer Berrent to leave WeWork

Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Berrent is in talks to leave WeWork, Bloomberg reported.

Berrent, who served as co-president in addition to her legal role when the company filed paperwork last year to go public, is said to be planning to depart in the first quarter of 2021. Transition plans are not yet set.

Berrent, who also previously had the role of chief culture officer, joined the company in 2014. Her 2018 total compensation of $878,885 exceeded that of Artie Minson, her co-president and WeWork’s chief financial officer at the time, by 30 percent, according to IPO filings.

WeWork eventually pulled its IPO.

At WeWork, Berrent oversaw The Wing, a co-working startup dedicated to female empowerment. WeWork has since sold the initiative.

Berrent has also been named in two lawsuits, one of which alleges that she called a WeWork employee’s pregnancy a “problem” that needed “a solution” and “to be fixed,” according to the complaint filed last year.

In another case, a former WeWork executive who oversaw compensation sued the co-working company claiming she faced retaliation after raising evidence of gender pay discrimination. Lisa Bridges claimed Berrent told her “men take risks and women don’t.”

[Bloomberg] — Sasha Jones