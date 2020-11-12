Open Menu

New York City hotels put strain on $3.1B in CMBS loans

45% of loans have been transferred to special servicing

TRD New York /
Nov.November 12, 2020 01:10 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: The Hotel, Trump International Hotel and Hilton Times Square (Google Maps, Hilton)

From left: The Hotel, Trump International Hotel and Hilton Times Square (Google Maps, Hilton)

More bad news for New York City’s hotels — and the loans they’re propping up — is on the horizon.

More than 80 percent of hotels in the city that are backing CMBS loans, equivalent to $3.1 billion, are exhibiting signs of strain due to the coronavirus pandemic, more than the national average of 71 percent, the Financial Times reported, citing data from Trepp.

Of those, 38 percent of hotels sit on a watchlist designed to warn investors of impending trouble before a mortgage is transferred to special servicing. Forty-five percent have already been transferred, according to the Financial Times.

Vijay Dandapani, chief executive of the Hotel Association of New York City, told the Financial Times that if half the city’s 640 hotels survive it will be a “great” outcome. Pfizer’s Trump International Hotel that it’s closer to developing a Covid-19 vaccine is unlikely to help the hotel sector anytime soon, Dandapani said.

“Realistically we aren’t going to see any improvement until the second quarter,” he said. “The industry is really bleeding. It’s not just on life support, it’s comatose.”

Among the struggling hotels are the Hilton Times Square, which closed permanently, leaving loan that was more than 90 days past due in the summer.

The Trump International Hotel at 1 Central Park West is also facing trouble: A $6.5 million mortgage on the hotel is now on Trepp’s watchlist of troubled loans.

[Financial Times] — Sasha Jones

Read more

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
cmbsCommercial Real EstatehiltonHotel Market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Knotel CEO Amol Sarva (iStock)

Knotel may slash its global portfolio by 60%

Knotel may slash its global portfolio by 60%
Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty)

Cuomo imposes new Covid-19 restrictions on restaurants, gyms

Cuomo imposes new Covid-19 restrictions on restaurants, gyms
Charles Kushner and 229 West 43rd Street (Getty, Google Maps)

Kushner Companies no longer delinquent on Times Square loans

Kushner Companies no longer delinquent on Times Square loans
From left: Florence Mall in Kentucky and Brookfield’s Brian Kingston; Louis Joliet Mall and Starwood’s Barry Sternlicht and Southland Mall in Cutler Bay and Investcorp’s Hazem Ben-Gacem (Google Maps, Brookfield, Getty, Investcorp)

A tale of two markets: Some CMBS players see huge losses, others opportunity

A tale of two markets: Some CMBS players see huge losses, others opportunity
(Getty, iStock)

NYC movie theaters to Cuomo: Let us reopen

NYC movie theaters to Cuomo: Let us reopen
Clockwise from top left: Boston Properties' Owen Thomas; Empire Real Estate Trust's Tony Malkin; Equity Commonwealth's David Helfand; Columbia Property Trust's Nelson Mills; SL Green's Marc Holliday; Vornado Realty Trust's Steve Roth; and Brookfield's Brian Kingston (Getty)

Office unease: Tenants are paying up but staying away

Office unease: Tenants are paying up but staying away
Simon Property Group's David Simon and Brookfield's Bruce Flatt (Getty, iStock)

J.C. Penney bankruptcy plan approved by judge

J.C. Penney bankruptcy plan approved by judge
David Boies and 55 Hudson Yards (Getty, Google Maps)

Boies Schiller seeks to shed Hudson Yards office space

Boies Schiller seeks to shed Hudson Yards office space
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.