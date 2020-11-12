Open Menu

New York last among big cities with 13% of workers back in offices

Chicago, SF also low; Dallas tops list with 41% at desks

Nov.November 12, 2020 10:15 AM
TRD Staff
While some cities are seeing as many as 40% of employees return to the office, New York’s number is one-third of that (iStock)

New York is seeing fewer employees return to the office than nine other major cities across the U.S., data show.

Across the 10 cities, about a quarter of employees were in the office last week. In New York, that number was just 13 percent, Bloomberg reported.

Other parts of the country are seeing more employees come back, according to key-card access data from Kastle Systems International. In Los Angeles, 32 percent of employees were at work last week. In Dallas, 41 percent were.

But in Chicago, only 16 percent of employees commuted in. San Francisco also mirrored New York, with 14 percent at their cubicles.

On earnings calls, some landlords have voiced frustration that the work-from-home revolution has persisted.

[Bloomberg] — Sasha Jones

