New York is seeing fewer employees return to the office than nine other major cities across the U.S., data show.

Across the 10 cities, about a quarter of employees were in the office last week. In New York, that number was just 13 percent, Bloomberg reported.

Other parts of the country are seeing more employees come back, according to key-card access data from Kastle Systems International. In Los Angeles, 32 percent of employees were at work last week. In Dallas, 41 percent were.

But in Chicago, only 16 percent of employees commuted in. San Francisco also mirrored New York, with 14 percent at their cubicles.

On earnings calls, some landlords have voiced frustration that the work-from-home revolution has persisted.

[Bloomberg] — Sasha Jones