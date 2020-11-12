As Covid-19 cases spike in New York City, comptroller Scott Stringer — a front-runner in the 2021 mayoral race — just made himself very unpopular with office landlords.

“We owe it to our kids to do everything we can to keep schools safe and open,” Stringer said in a tweet Thursday. “Shut down office buildings.”

Stringer also called on city and state lawmakers to shut down indoor dining and gyms and improve the city’s contract tracing program.

Stringer’s proposals go a step further than Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who on Wednesday ordered new restrictions in Covid hotspots throughout the state, including on Staten Island. Those rules stipulate that bars, restaurants and gyms must close at 10 p.m., and that private gatherings must be limited to 10 or fewer people. The rules go into effect Friday, Nov. 13.

Staten Island is now a “yellow” zone, meaning that there are capacity limits at houses of worship and at restaurants.

The city’s Covid cases have risen consistently in the past few weeks, with the infection rate seven-day average at 2.6 percent, according to the latest figures from the mayor’s office. Statewide, the daily positivity rate is 3 percent, the highest it has been since May.

Still, Stringer’s proposal is unlikely to go over well with office and retail landlords, who’ve seen their businesses severely impacted by the pandemic.

Thorough office tenants are largely paying rent, it’s been a struggle to bring employees back to the workplace.

“It feels imminent and yet the numbers don’t bear that out,” SL Green Realty CEO Marc Holliday said on the landlord’s third-quarter earnings call this month. “Eighty to 85 percent of the people who work in office buildings are still at home. And that’s frustrating.” In September, a CBRE analysis found that just 10 percent of Manhattan employees had returned to the office. Major office landlords have blasted working from home – Holliday recently called it “a very slow cancer,” while Related Companies CEO Jeff Blau said that returning to the office was a patriotic imperative.

Another shutdown would be even more pronounced for retail landlords and their tenants. An October survey of more than 400 restaurants found that nearly 88 percent could not make rent.

“Half of the industry’s 300,000 employees are still without jobs, and those numbers can’t improve while more businesses are permanently closing and leaving empty storefronts in our neighborhoods,” Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance, said in a statement Thursday.

In the lead-up to the 2021 election, Stringer has positioned himself as a foe of the real estate industry, refusing donations from industry players. He’s racked up endorsements from progressive legislators who are seen as being hostile to the industry, including State Sens. Julia Salazar, Alessandra Biaggi and Jessica Ramos.

When he officially announced his candidacy in September, Stringer said he would “end the crushing cycle of speculation, eviction and displacement.” He’s come out against the 421a tax break, and has called the de Blasio administration’s rezonings “misguided.”

