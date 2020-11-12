Open Menu

US home prices jump at record rate

NAR warns rising prices will worsen country’s affordable housing crisis

TRD NATIONAL /
Nov.November 12, 2020 02:47 PM
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
New research finds that single-family home prices jumped 12% last quarter from last year. (iStock)

New research finds that single-family home prices jumped 12% last quarter from last year. (iStock)

Home prices are on the up, but that may lead to trouble in the future.

The median cost of a single-family home jumped 12 percent in the third quarter to $313,500, marking the biggest year-over-year increase since 2013, according to data from the National Association of Realtors that was first reported by Bloomberg.

Prices increased in all 181 metropolitan areas NAR tracks, the organization said in a report published Thursday. Some of the largest gains were seen in Bridgeport, Connecticut (27.3 percent); Crestview, Florida (27.1 percent); and Pittsfield, Massachsuettes (26.9 percent).

Buyers have been motivated by low mortgage interest rates, but the jump in prices has fueled concerns about the country’s affordable housing crisis.

“Favorable mortgage rates will continue to bring fresh buyers to the market,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist. “However, the affordability situation will not improve even with low interest rates because housing prices are increasing much too fast.”

Concerns about social distancing, along with an uptick in remote work, have also created greater demand for homes in areas with more space.

“In light of the pandemic, prices jumped in a number of metros that contain larger properties and open space — where families could find extra rooms, including areas for an at-home office,” Yun said.

The demand has put pressure on housing supply: The total number of homes on the market at the end of last quarter — 1.47 million — was almost 20 percent lower than the same time last year, NAR said. By the group’s calculation, it would take 2.7 months to sell that inventory at the current pace.

The most expensive metro areas to buy homes in are primarily on the West Coast, including San Jose, San Francisco and Anaheim in California. Two East Coast areas — Bridgeport, Connecticut and Boston — made it into the top ten.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Housing MarketNational Association of RealtorsResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Trump Tower and (inset) Henry Laufer (Google Maps, Archetron)

    Democratic megadonor unloaded Trump Tower condo day before election

    Democratic megadonor unloaded Trump Tower condo day before election
    (iStock)

    Why veterans end up paying more for mortgages than they should

    Why veterans end up paying more for mortgages than they should
     JPMorgan’s Marianne Lake (Getty, iStock)

    JPMorgan walks back some mortgage constraints

    JPMorgan walks back some mortgage constraints
    (iStock)

    Homebuying slump worsens as applications for mortgage loans drop

    Homebuying slump worsens as applications for mortgage loans drop
    Better.com Founder and CEO Vishal Garg

    Better.com’s latest funding round brings valuation to $4B

    Better.com’s latest funding round brings valuation to $4B
    (Getty, iStock)

    National Association of Realtors cracks down on hate speech

    National Association of Realtors cracks down on hate speech
    (iStock)

    Big landlords raise rents in suburbs as demand surges

    Big landlords raise rents in suburbs as demand surges
    Ryan Serhant and (clockwise from left) Chase Landow, Kayla Lee, Scott Francis and Natalie Vitebsky (Getty)

    Serhant hires first cohort of agents, executives

    Serhant hires first cohort of agents, executives
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.