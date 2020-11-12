Open Menu

Evidence mounts that high-end sales powered pandemic market

Survey shows wealthier buyers have come on strong this year

TRD TRI-STATE
Nov.November 13, 2020 08:35 AM
TRD Staff
(iStock)

(iStock)

Home shopping has shifted noticeably during the pandemic, drawing a pool of buyers with fatter wallets and favoring sellers of pricier properties.

One in four homes bought between April and June was priced at $500,000 or more, up from 14 percent during the preceding nine months, according to a National Association of Realtors analysis, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The median household income of buyers also increased significantly, hitting $110,800, compared with $94,400 for pre-pandemic buyers.

“The buyers who purchase during Covid want a larger home,” Jessica Lautz, vice president of demographics and behavioral insights at NAR, told the Journal. “There’s certainly more homes being purchased that are expensive.”

Read more

The numbers stem from a survey of more than 8,000 people who bought primary homes in the 12 months ending in June. The data confirms other reports that higher-end homes made up a much larger than usual share of sales during the initial months of the pandemic.

In New Jersey, for example, between January to September, 595 homes priced north of $2.5 million went into contract, up 67 percent year-over-year, according to Matawan, New Jersey-based appraisal firm Otteau Group.

The volume of contracts on New Jersey homes priced between $1 million and $2.5 million also surged, climbing 40 percent year-over-year. The increase was 31 percent for $600,000-to-$999,999 homes and 26 percent for $400,000-to-$599,000 homes.

Contract signings for New Jersey homes cheaper than that actually fell, by 4 percent.

The data also show home buying became less attainable, largely because of increasing prices, according to the NAR report. First-time buyers made up 31 percent of primary-home buyers in the year ended in June, a notch below the 33 percent in the previous year and even further below the historical norm of 40 percent.

[WSJ] — Sasha Jones

Tags
New JerseyThe Hamptonswestchester county

