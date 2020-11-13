It continues to be a day, week, and month like no other. But what is time in 2020 anyways? Luckily, there are plenty of opportunities to watch TRD’s most interesting videos on all of your devices. Here are the top four videos we’d recommend you add to your list. Our biggest viewers have been watching–keep reading to see which industry pros dropped into our comments!

Talking LA luxury real estate with the cast of “Million Dollar Listing”

The comments alone attest to the popularity of TRD Talks’ second conversation with Josh Flagg, who this time brought along his MDLLA gang: Josh Altman, Tracy Tutor, David Parnes and James Harris. “Yo this was the funniest interview i’ve seen of the crew😂😂 so cool to see them unfiltered. love the chemistry!” wrote one viewer.

Was the MLDNY cast feeling left out? Ryan Serhant dropped a wave to the crew within the YouTube comments. Will there be another conversion about luxury real estate with Josh, Josh, Tracey, David, James AND Ryan? Stay tuned!

Quarantine Cribs with Jonathan Spears of Sotheby’s International Realty

Sotheby’s International Realty agent Jonathan Spears brought The Real Deal over to Florida’s Emerald Coast to tour his custom-designed, home, workspace, and quarantine crib in Destin that he designed with his wife. The lovely interiors are inspired by The Four Seasons hotel and other luxurious resorts from around the world.

Not only is the home stunning, but Jonathan is a great host, graciously sharing details on every nook and cranny. The wry dad jokes are a bonus.

Coffee Talk with developer Jules Trump

South African born Jules Trump is well known as a major developer in Miami whose projects include the luxurious Estates at Acqualina. On this episode of Coffee Talks, Jules and TRD publisher plus founder Amir Korangy talk the other Trump (no relation–except via lawsuit), Jules’ approach to hospitality, the path to his current projects and the traits that make a successful developer.

The REInterview with Square Mile Capital’s Craig Solomon

Investment firms aren’t usually hard to peg, but Square Mile Capital is different. That’s why TRD’s Hiten Samtani and Square Mile Capital’s co-founder Craig Solomon got together to discuss everything from studio space to industrial real estate, today’s capital stack and even socialism–all hot topics in an uncertain environment.

