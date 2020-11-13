“Real Housewives of New York City” star Ramona Singer is making the jump from reality TV socialite to selling luxury real estate.

Singer, who has more than 830,000 Instagram followers and her own line of anti-aging skin care, is studying to obtain her New York real estate license, the New York Post reported.

She is expected to join Michael Lorber’s team at Douglas Elliman, which represented her when she sold her Upper East Side condo for $4 million last year. The unit was listed in 2018 for $4.9 million.

Singer bought the 2,468-square-foot pad at 201 East 80th Street with her ex-husband, Mario Singer, for $1.42 million in 1998. It boasts tall ceilings, a luxe kitchen and views of the city framed by floor-to-ceiling windows.

Singer currently rents a unit at the Solow Tower, at 256 East 66th Street.

Singer is not the first “Real Housewife” to make the jump from reality TV star to real estate broker. Kelly Killoren Bensimon, who left the popular show in 2011, also transitioned to luxury real estate.

In a 2019 interview with The Real Deal, Bensimon said she initially got her real estate license to oversee the sale of her family’s home in Ohio when her mother fell ill. After stints at Dolly Lenz and Warburg, Bensimon moved to Douglas Elliman.

[NYP] — Georgia Kromrei