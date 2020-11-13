Open Menu

Spencer Rascoff scoops up another Brentwood Park home

Zestimate for property was well below former Zillow CEO’s purchase price

TRD LOS ANGELES /
Nov.November 13, 2020 02:27 PM
TRD Staff
Spencer Rascoff and the home (Credit; John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Former Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff has snagged another Brentwood Park property.

Rascoff paid $5.7 million — a million dollars above the Zestimate — for the 1950s-era home a block away from his mansion, according to Variety.

The 3,200-square-foot home sits on a quarter of an acre, with three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. There have been some upgrades, but overall it does not appear there was a recent renovation. The trellis-covered back patio opens to a manicured backyard with trees and plants in every corner surrounding the swimming pool.

Rascoff listed his nearby mansion earlier this year for $24 million. He paid $19.7 million https://therealdeal.com/la/2016/07/11/zillow-ceo-spencer-rascoff-paid-more-than-the-zestimate-for-his-brentwood-home/ for the 12,700-square-foot home in 2016. The home has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

After stepping down as CEO of Zillow last year, Rascoff has been busy with his dot.LA project. The news and events company will cover the growing tech scene in the Los Angeles area.

Earlier this year, news surfaced that Rascoff was co-chairing a special purpose acquisition company, also known as a blank check company. SPACs acquire other companies to bring them public and are seen as a cheaper way for companies to go public. They’ve seen a resurgence in popularity in the real estate realm over the last few years. [Variety] ­— Dennis Lynch 

Spencer Rascoff

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.