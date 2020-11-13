Open Menu

WeWork losses continue but firm sees glimmer of hope

Softbank-backed firm is spending slightly less and member retention improved

TRD NATIONAL /
Nov.November 13, 2020 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani (Getty)

WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani (Getty)

WeWork is still losing money, but the flex-office provider is hoping big changes in the office market will favor the beleaguered firm.

Revenues continued to decline at WeWork in the third quarter, but it’s spending slightly less than it was in the second quarter, Reuters reported, citing a company memo. WeWork revenue declined 8 percent from the second quarter to $811 million, but the company spent only $517 million negative free cash flow, an improvement on the $671 million it hemorrhaged in the second quarter.

The company memo also said that member retention has improved since dropping off in the spring, when office buildings emptied out in response to the first wave of the coronavirus. In September, the loss of desks reached its lowest level since March.

Despite the optimism from executives, questions remain about WeWork’s long-term viability — it has yet to achieve profitability — and the resilience of the office sector overall. A study conducted by the Partnership for New York City in October found that just 15 percent of Manhattan workers expect to return to the office this year.

Signs that WeWork’s woes are lessening may be more of an indication of just how severely the company was affected by the turn away from office buildings. In March, WeWork laid off hundreds of its workers, and layoffs continued into the spring. WeWork’s chief executive officer Sandeep Mathrani said in May that the company had paid 80 percent of its rent, but an August lawsuit alleged the company skipped payments for three months at its Lincoln Road location in Miami.

[Reuters] — Georgia Kromrei

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Co-working NYCCommercial Real EstateCoronavirusoffice marketWeWork

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Wendy Silverstein (Credit: Getty Images)

Wendy Silverstein, co-head of WeWork’s real-estate fund, is out

Wendy Silverstein, co-head of WeWork’s real-estate fund, is out
WeWork CEO Adam Neumann (Credit: Getty Images and iStock)

WeWork’s side businesses are fizzling

WeWork’s side businesses are fizzling
Sarah Pontius (Credit: Union College)

Another head rolls at WeWork

Another head rolls at WeWork
Related's Steve Ross and 1 Union Square South (Getty, Google Maps)

MKF Realty set to close on Related’s Union Square high-rise for $200M

MKF Realty set to close on Related’s Union Square high-rise for $200M
Deutsche Bank CEO of Americas Christiana Riley and 60 Wall Street (Wikipedia Commons; Getty)

Deutsche Bank sends staff home as Covid surges in US

Deutsche Bank sends staff home as Covid surges in US
Scott Stringer (Getty)

Shut down offices, indoor dining: Stringer

Shut down offices, indoor dining: Stringer
From left: The Hotel, Trump International Hotel and Hilton Times Square (Google Maps, Hilton)

New York City hotels put strain on $3.1B in CMBS loans

New York City hotels put strain on $3.1B in CMBS loans
While some cities are seeing as many as 40% of employees return to the office, New York’s number is one-third of that (iStock)

New York last among big cities with 13% of workers back in offices

New York last among big cities with 13% of workers back in offices
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.