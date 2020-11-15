Open Menu

Demand surges for Britain’s country estates

Sales of properties $20M and above — about 15M pounds — have skyrocketed

TRD NATIONAL TRD WEEKEND EDITION /
Nov.November 15, 2020 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The Bowden Park Estate in Wiltshire, England (Photos via Savills)

The Bowden Park Estate in Wiltshire, England (Photos via Savills)

The once-slumping market for England’s most elaborate and expensive country estates has been surging in recent months.

At least 19 country estates have sold for more $20 million — 15 million pounds — compared to just one above that price last year and just five in 2018, according to Bloomberg.

That type of high-maintenance property tended to linger on the market in years past. That was also true for estates priced between $2.5 million and $13 million.

“The marketplace for country houses last hit its highest in 2007, early 2008 — and then, that summer and autumn, there was a crash,” Savills’ Crispin Holborow told Bloomberg. “Ever since then, the country market has been limping along.”

Now, people with the money to afford a second and third home are looking to the palatial 18th century estates, with their thousand-plus acres of land.

Pricing is up 2.3 percent in the last year, and deal volume is also up. In a six-week period ending in late June, the number of accepted deals for properties between $6.5 million and $13 million was 182 percent above the five-year average. [Bloomberg] — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
CoronavirusUnited Kingdom

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop (Photos via Brooklyn Dumpling Shop; iStock)

Back to the future: Automat dining concept gets Covid upgrade

Back to the future: Automat dining concept gets Covid upgrade
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka (Getty)

“Nobody wants to follow the rules”: Covid spike triggers Newark crackdown

“Nobody wants to follow the rules”: Covid spike triggers Newark crackdown
State Sen. Michael Gianaris and President-elect Joe Biden (Getty)

Michael Gianaris to President-elect Biden: Cancel rent

Michael Gianaris to President-elect Biden: Cancel rent
WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani (Getty)

WeWork losses continue but firm sees glimmer of hope

WeWork losses continue but firm sees glimmer of hope
Deutsche Bank CEO of Americas Christiana Riley and 60 Wall Street (Wikipedia Commons; Getty)

Deutsche Bank sends staff home as Covid surges in US

Deutsche Bank sends staff home as Covid surges in US
Scott Stringer (Getty)

Shut down offices, indoor dining: Stringer

Shut down offices, indoor dining: Stringer
While some cities are seeing as many as 40% of employees return to the office, New York’s number is one-third of that (iStock)

New York last among big cities with 13% of workers back in offices

New York last among big cities with 13% of workers back in offices
(iStock)

Studies suggest targeted lockdowns of restaurants, gyms, hotels to curb Covid

Studies suggest targeted lockdowns of restaurants, gyms, hotels to curb Covid
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.