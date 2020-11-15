The 19th-century Manhattan townhouse that appears in HBO’s new miniseries “The Undoing” is back on the market at a slight discount.

The home at 8 East 63rd Street is now asking $30 million, down from $31.5 million in 2018, the New York Post reported.

The home sits half a block from Central Park. The exterior appeared in the show starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, but the interiors never did.

The 25-foot-wide townhouse was built in 1878 as a single-family residence for Joseph Hodges Choate, a lawyer and U.S. diplomat. It spans 10,000 square feet but at some point was divided between two units and ground-floor commercial space.

It may cost a hefty sum to turn the property back into a single-family residence, but it retains many historic details that are in good shape, including moldings, herringbone floors and a formal central staircase.

There are nine bedrooms total, six fireplaces and two private terraces. The most striking feature of the house, both inside and out, is its bay windows curving toward the street on three levels. [NYP] — Dennis Lynch