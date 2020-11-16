Open Menu

Billionaires’ Row penthouse will go up for auction

Condo atop Hampshire House could be combined into a triplex

TRD New York /
Nov.November 16, 2020 03:25 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Hampshire House at 150 Central Park South (Photos via Wikipedia)

Hampshire House at 150 Central Park South (Photos via Wikipedia)

A London-based investor is trying a somewhat unusual move to find a buyer for his penthouse on Billionaires’ Row: He’s taking it to auction.

Arnon Katz, the owner of the penthouse atop Hampshire House at 150 Central Park South, has contracted Concierge Auctions to handle the sale of the home. The auction is scheduled to take place in December.

There is no reserve price, but the seller can back out 72 hours before the auction if he or she is dissatisfied with the initial interest levels and the pre-bidding, according to the Journal.

Katz has been trying to sell the property since 2018, but the luxury market has been on a downswing since then — one that has been exacerbated by the pandemic. But Katz says he’s “optimistic” about the auction.

Read more

“I believe there is a place for very unique high-end properties in the market,” he told the Journal. “Because it’s so unique, it has the capacity to deliver a good price even in tough times.”

The penthouse comes with pre-approved plans to combine the penthouse with an attic space above into a five-bedroom, making it a nearly 10,000-square-foot triplex with sprawling views of the park.

The listing initially hit the market in 2018 for $25 million. Shawn Elliott of Nest Seekers International told the Journal that it was recently listed, along with his colleague Tal Reznik, for $40 million, but that it could be worth as much as $100 million.

[WSJ] — Akiko Matsuda

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Billionaires Rowcondo marketManhattanResidential Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
In October, Redfin agents handled a bidding war in 56.8 percent of home sales (iStock)

More than 50% of home sales see bidding wars: Redfin

More than 50% of home sales see bidding wars: Redfin
Ralph Lauren on the on the corner of East 55th Street at 711 Fifth Avenue (Google Maps)

Ralph Lauren to sublease Fifth Ave. location for a fraction of the cost

Ralph Lauren to sublease Fifth Ave. location for a fraction of the cost
The townhouse (Credit: Sotheby's)

Manhattan townhouse featured in “The Undoing” relists at $30M

Manhattan townhouse featured in “The Undoing” relists at $30M
No. 1 Grosvenor Square (Lodha Luxury)

$185.5M London penthouse is UK’s second-priciest sale this year

$185.5M London penthouse is UK’s second-priciest sale this year
NAR president Vince Malta (NAR, iStock)

NAR amends code of ethics to ban public hate speech

NAR amends code of ethics to ban public hate speech
Lisa and Richard Perry with 1 Sutton Place South (Photos via Getty; StreetEasy/Sotheby's)

Former Barneys chair lists Manhattan penthouse for $45M

Former Barneys chair lists Manhattan penthouse for $45M
Funnel's Tyler Christiansen and Caren Maio

Funnel raises $14.1M as demand surges for online leasing

Funnel raises $14.1M as demand surges for online leasing
US home prices jump at record rate

US home prices jump at record rate

US home prices jump at record rate
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.