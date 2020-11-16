Open Menu

CBRE to shutter White Plains office, lay off 35 employees

CRE firm will consolidate White Plains operation into its Stamford office

TRD TRI-STATE /
Nov.November 16, 2020 04:20 PM
By Akiko Matsuda
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
CBRE CEO Bob Sulentic and 70 West Red Oak Lane in White Plains (Photos via CBRE; USTA)

CBRE CEO Bob Sulentic and 70 West Red Oak Lane in White Plains (Photos via CBRE; USTA)

CBRE Group will permanently close its office in White Plains, laying off 35 employees, according to a notice recently filed with the state Department of Labor.

A CBRE spokesperson told The Real Deal that the office at 70 West Red Oak Lane in Westchester County mainly houses valuations staff, and the operation will be consolidated into the firm’s Stamford, Connecticut office. The White Plains space will close in February.

CBRE, the largest commercial real estate services and investment firm in the world, , experienced a nearly 10 percent income decline during the third quarter as the pandemic forced large office tenants to put their leasing decisions on hold.

Read more

CBRE executives said during the third-quarter earnings call that the company mitigated the impact of the pandemic with revenues from property management and cost reductions, including through cuts to its more than 100,000-person workforce.

The company laid off 47 employees at its New York City office between May and September, “due to a change in business priorities,” according to previous notices filed with the state.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estateoffice marketwestchester

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    One Madison Avenue and Marc Holliday (Photos via SL Green)

    SL Green snags $1.25B construction loan for One Madison Avenue

    SL Green snags $1.25B construction loan for One Madison Avenue
    Ralph Lauren on the on the corner of East 55th Street at 711 Fifth Avenue (Google Maps)

    Ralph Lauren to sublease Fifth Ave. location for a fraction of the cost

    Ralph Lauren to sublease Fifth Ave. location for a fraction of the cost
    David Simon of Simon Property Group and Robert Taubman of Taubman Centers (Getty)

    Simon and Taubman reach a new merger deal

    Simon and Taubman reach a new merger deal
    381 Broadway (Google Maps)

    Two-year foreclosure battle in Tribeca culminates in bankruptcy filing

    Two-year foreclosure battle in Tribeca culminates in bankruptcy filing
    410 Tenth Avenue (Google Maps, iStock)

    Real estate stocks had a big week. But are they still undervalued?

    Real estate stocks had a big week. But are they still undervalued?
    Silvercup Studios (Getty)

    Outer-borough loan activity fired up in October

    Outer-borough loan activity fired up in October
    WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani (Getty)

    WeWork losses continue but firm sees glimmer of hope

    WeWork losses continue but firm sees glimmer of hope
    Related's Steve Ross and 1 Union Square South (Getty, Google Maps)

    MKF Realty set to close on Related’s Union Square high-rise for $200M

    MKF Realty set to close on Related’s Union Square high-rise for $200M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.