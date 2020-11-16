NexPoint Advisors has acquired Jernigan Capital, a large owner of and capital provider to self-storage facilities, for about $900 million in an all-cash transaction. The deal signals the growing interest from institutional investors in the sector.

The newly acquired company will be known as NexPoint Storage Partners.

Extra Space Storage, a self-storage REIT, provided about $300 million to finance the acquisition by purchasing preferred stock.

JPMorgan Chase provided about $512 million of additional financing for the acquisition and future growth. Walker & Dunlop’s Aaron Appel, Keith Kurland, Adam Schwartz, Jonathan Schwartz and Stephen Farnsworth arranged financing deal.

The new company will continue to acquire self-storage facilities in growing markets and provide financing to other storage companies, according to a release. The sale was first announced in August.

Jernigan Capital owns $514 million worth of self storage real estate properties, according to its most recent quarterly report with the SEC.

NexPoint Advisors is an alternative investment platform with $7.8 billion in assets under management.

The self-storage sector has proven to be among the most resilient to the coronavirus pandemic, and large investors have taken notice. Last month, a Blackstone fund purchased Simply Self Storage from Brookfield Asset Management for about $1.2 billion, giving it a portfolio of 8 million square feet.