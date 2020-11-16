Open Menu

Sapir Corp names Sharon Raz CEO

Real estate and finance veteran was previously CFO at Elad U.S. Holding

TRD New York /
Nov.November 16, 2020 11:05 AM
By Kevin Sun
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Sapir Corp's Alex Sapir and Sharon Raz 

Sapir Corp’s Alex Sapir and Sharon Raz

Sapir Corp has named former Elad U.S. Holding CFO Sharon Raz as its next CEO, the development firm announced Monday. The appointment comes a week after the company’s previous CEO, Amir Richulsky, resigned to pursue a job opportunity in a different industry.

“Sharon Raz is a seasoned leader with just the right experience to lead the company, and we are thrilled that the board has approved her appointment,” said Alex Sapir, the firm’s chairman, in a statement. “Sharon’s background in finance and real estate will be an invaluable asset as we work to execute our long-term strategic vision.”

In her five years at Elad, Raz’ responsibilities included supervision of accounting and securing construction loans of up to $700 million. Raz previously worked at Israel Discount Bank of New York, serving on the board of directors of the bank’s Latin American division.

Read more

Raz will be Sapir Corp’s second new CEO in 2020. Richulsky had taken over the role in May after Baruch Itzhak left the firm to join one of Israel’s top real estate companies, Property & Building Corp, as CFO.

According to a filing on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, Raz’s base salary will be $300,000, a 20 percent increase from her predecessor’s reported pay — which Sapir said at the time had been reduced because of the pandemic.

Sapir Corp owns the NoMo Soho hotel at 9 Crosby Street in New York City, the Arte luxury condo building in Miami’s Surfside and a pair of development sites in New York and Miami that it is marketing for sale.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    sapir corp.

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Sapir Corp CEO Amir Richulsky resigns

    Sapir Corp CEO Amir Richulsky resigns

    Sapir Corp CEO Amir Richulsky resigns
    Photo illustration of Alex Sapir (iStock)

    Bondholders approve Sapir Corp debt restructuring

    Bondholders approve Sapir Corp debt restructuring
    Alex Sapir and the NoMo Soho hotel and Arte Surfside (Getty, NoMo SoHo, Arte)

    Sapir Corp seeks bondholder approval for $44M debt restructuring

    Sapir Corp seeks bondholder approval for $44M debt restructuring
    Alex Sapir with the NoMo Soho hotel at 9 Crosby Street (Nomo Soho)

    Sapir Corp’s earnings highlight challenges facing NYC hotels

    Sapir Corp’s earnings highlight challenges facing NYC hotels
    Alex Sapir (Credit: iStock)

    Sapir Corp. CEO jumps to Property & Building Corp.

    Sapir Corp. CEO jumps to Property & Building Corp.
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.