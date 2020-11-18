Open Menu

Amazon inks major warehouse deal in East New York

E-commerce giant will open another delivery station in Brooklyn

TRD New York
Nov.November 18, 2020 06:45 PM
By Akiko Matsuda
Matthew Dicker, Adam Gordon and Jeff Bezos with 1255 and 12595 Flatlands Avenue (Getty, Brooklyn Logistics Center) 

Amazon Logistics has inked a new 211,000-square-foot lease to open a delivery station in East New York in Brooklyn.

The property, known as Brooklyn Logistics Center, is owned by Wildflower LTD, whose partners include Raphael De Niro, the Douglas Elliman broker who’s the son of actor Robert De Niro. The Amazon deal was brokered by Adam Gordon, Wildflower’s managing partner and president, and Matt Dicker, partner and CFO.

Amazon’s lease is for adjacent warehouses at 12555 and 12595 Flatlands Avenue, which occupy two full blocks, said Gordon, who called the e-commerce giant’s investment in the neighborhood “absolutely marvelous.”

Gordon said the online-shopping giant signed a long-term lease but did not disclose lease terms citing confidentiality. Amazon is currently doing tenant improvements to the two buildings and is expected to open the delivery station early next year, Gordon said.

Amazon has been on expansion spree in New York, having recently inked deals for five additional last-mile stations in Brooklyn, the Bronx, Rockland County and Westchester County.

The company also signed a lease for 312,000 square feet of warehouse space at 280 Richards Street in Red Hook, a waterfront complex owned by Thor Equities. And its footprint on Staten island is absolutely massive — the company has leased 2.3 million square feet at an industrial complex in the borough.

Along with warehouses, Wildflower’s projects include Wildflower Studios, which purchased a 5.25-acre waterfront parcel in Queens for about $71.6 million from piano-maker Steinway to build a massive film production facility. Robert De Niro is the partner for the studio project.




