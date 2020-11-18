Open Menu

Beaten-up Paramount rejects buyout, but is taking offers

Office landlord's share price fell by 60% earlier this year

TRD New York /
Nov.November 18, 2020 06:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
 1633 Broadway and Paramount CEO Albert Behler (Google Maps; Getty)

1633 Broadway and Paramount CEO Albert Behler (Google Maps; Getty)

The embattled Paramount Group turned down a takeover bid from the hedge fund Bow Street — but may be open to offers.

Paramount rejected Bow Street’s unsolicited all-cash offer of $9.50 to $10 per share, Crain’s reported. On Wednesday, the company ended the day with its stocks trading at $9.43 per share.

But the unsolicited bid could lead other firms to try at a higher price point.

“Our board and management team remain open-minded,” Paramount chairman and CEO Albert Behler said in a letter to Bow Street managing partners Akiva Katz and Howard Shainker.

Paramount, which has a market value of $2 billion, is much smaller than office behemoths like Vornado and SL Green Realty and could still be acquired.

It has a portfolio of about 15 office buildings in New York City and San Francisco, including Paramount Plaza at 1633 Broadway in Times Square. Its stock price fell by about 60 percent earlier this year.

Last year, Bow Street asked Mack-Cali Realty to restructure and claimed the company was in a “intractable state — overlevered, underoccupied, structurally impaired and lacking a credible path to sustainable shareholder value creation.” Mack-Cali eventually conceded and allowed Bow Street to nominate eight members to its nine-director board.

[Crain’s] — Keith Larsen

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Commercial Real EstateManhattanNYC Office Market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
For many movie theaters, Covid-19, which has kept viewers at home and new releases from the screen, feels like the final curtain. (iStock)

Curtains: What to do with movie theaters

Curtains: What to do with movie theaters
IQHQ Stephen Rosetta and the San Diego Research and Development District (IQHQ)IQHQ Stephen Rosetta and the San Diego Research and Development District (IQHQ)

San Diego REIT to pour $1.7B into life-sciences real estate

San Diego REIT to pour $1.7B into life-sciences real estate
Domio’s interim CEO Jim Mrha (Photos via Domio; iStock)

Domio not shutting down, plans “financial re-engineering”

Domio not shutting down, plans “financial re-engineering”
Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette (Getty; iStock)

Macy’s experiments with “dark stores”

Macy’s experiments with “dark stores”
Bain Capital's Kavindi Wickremage and Magnolia Capital's Maxwell Peek (Photos via Bain; Magnolia)

Bain, Magnolia target fixer-uppers with $900M joint venture

Bain, Magnolia target fixer-uppers with $900M joint venture
Matthew Dicker, Adam Gordon and Jeff Bezos with 1255 and 12595 Flatlands Avenue (Getty, Brooklyn Logistics Center) 

Amazon inks major warehouse deal in East New York

Amazon inks major warehouse deal in East New York
Jadian Capital's Jarret Cohen with Jadian’s life sciences property in Fremont, CA (Photo via Jadian Capital)

Jadian Capital closes $650M fund targeting emerging real estate

Jadian Capital closes $650M fund targeting emerging real estate
Domio's CEO Jay Roberts and Chief Strategy Officer Adrian Lam (Photos via Domio)

Short-term rental operator Domio shuts down

Short-term rental operator Domio shuts down
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.