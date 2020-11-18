Open Menu

Short-term rental operator Domio shuts down

Company was unable to raise additional capital to stay in business

TRD NATIONAL /
Nov.November 18, 2020 01:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Domio's CEO Jay Roberts and Chief Strategy Officer Adrian Lam (Photos via Domio)

Domio’s CEO Jay Roberts and Chief Strategy Officer Adrian Lam (Photos via Domio)

Short-term rental operator Domio is reportedly going out of business.

The startup, which was founded in 2016, will shut down and sell its assets through an assignment for the benefit of creditors, with Sherwood Partners overseeing the sale, The Information reported.

The company laid off the majority of its staff earlier this month after failing to raise $10 million in additional capital, according to the outlet.

“Unfortunately, conditions precedent to close this round were not achieved,” the company wrote in a note to its investors. It noted cryptically that “there is a scenario where Domio is able to operate,” but offered no specifics.

Read more

Domio has been under scrutiny for several months. In August an investigation by the Information found that Domio would rent out its short-term apartments under pseudonyms via Airbnb. After the report, Airbnb suspended all of Domio’s accounts for violating its terms of service.

The company’s co-founders, CEO Jay Roberts and Chief Strategy Officer Adrian Lam, resigned from their posts and stepped down from the board of directors in late September.

The company’s decision to shed its assets comes shortly after the Related Group and its partner, Black Capital Group, put out feelers to sell the 175-unit Domio Wynwood in Miami, where the short-term rental operator has a 10-year master lease agreement. The owners are looking to sell the asset at a whisper price of $90 million. The Related Group did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
[The Information] — Akiko Matsuda 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
AirbnbCommercial Real EstateHotel Market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
From left: Mayor Bill de Blasio, 54 West 39th Street, 62 Grand Street, and 208 West 30th Street (Credit: Google Maps)

The Airbnb crackdown continues: City targets three more buildings

The Airbnb crackdown continues: City targets three more buildings
Mayor Bill de Blasio and Stanley “Skip” Karol, an Airbnb host (Credit: Getty Images and Youtube)

Airbnb host narrowly clears hurdle in First Amendment claim against city

Airbnb host narrowly clears hurdle in First Amendment claim against city
A West Village Airbnb listing (Credit: Airbnb)

Airbnb Luxe launched without listings in one of their biggest potential markets — why?

Airbnb Luxe launched without listings in one of their biggest potential markets — why?
For many movie theaters, Covid-19, which has kept viewers at home and new releases from the screen, feels like the final curtain. (iStock)

Curtains: What to do with movie theaters

Curtains: What to do with movie theaters
IQHQ Stephen Rosetta and the San Diego Research and Development District (IQHQ)IQHQ Stephen Rosetta and the San Diego Research and Development District (IQHQ)

San Diego REIT to pour $1.7B into life-sciences real estate

San Diego REIT to pour $1.7B into life-sciences real estate
Domio’s interim CEO Jim Mrha (Photos via Domio; iStock)

Domio not shutting down, plans “financial re-engineering”

Domio not shutting down, plans “financial re-engineering”
Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette (Getty; iStock)

Macy’s experiments with “dark stores”

Macy’s experiments with “dark stores”
Bain Capital's Kavindi Wickremage and Magnolia Capital's Maxwell Peek (Photos via Bain; Magnolia)

Bain, Magnolia target fixer-uppers with $900M joint venture

Bain, Magnolia target fixer-uppers with $900M joint venture
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.