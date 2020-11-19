Open Menu

Real estate braces for new restrictions as virus cases surge

Virus spike in NYC prompts closure of public schools. Businesses may be next

TRD New York /
Nov.November 19, 2020 09:40 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo (Getty)

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo (Getty)

New Yorkers are bracing for a second lockdown as virus cases climb across the state.

The city’s public school system will shut down as of Thursday after virus cases hit 3 percent over a seven-day average, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The announcement was a blow for parents struggling to make sense of fluctuating messaging from city and state officials, as well as disruption to their children’s education.

More significant restrictions could be in the works. De Blasio said Wednesday that they are “coming, and coming soon.”

Read more

So far, the Cuomo administration has taken a somewhat conservative approach to curbing the rising numbers, compared to other states such as Washington and Oregon, according to the New York Times.

Some experts believe the approach may not be enough.

“The odds are against us at this stage in terms of keeping it under control,” Dr. Isaac Weisfuse, a former New York City deputy health commissioner, told the Times.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has defended his approach, noting that despite outbreaks in 12 counties and rising death rates, the state has one of the lowest positivity rates in the country.

However, at a media briefing Wednesday, the governor said tougher restrictions could take effect in New York City if positivity rates continue to increase.

They include closures of gyms, salons and indoor dining.

Cuomo and others have questioned why de Blasio went to fully remote learning when testing showed virtually no Covid in the school system. The mayor has not fully explained his logic, other than to say he chose the 3 percent threshold earlier and decided to stick to it. He has said repeatedly that “it gives me no joy” to close schools.

[NYT] — Sylvia Varnham O’Regan

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Andrew CuomoBill de BlasioclosuresCoronavirus

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Governor Andrew Cuomo and Senator James Skoufis (Credit: Getty Images, NY Senate)

Owners of some residential properties can’t hide behind
LLCs anymore

Owners of some residential properties can’t hide behind
LLCs anymore
Governor Andrew Cuomo and 538 Johnson Avenue in Brooklyn (Credit: Google Maps and Getty Images)

Landlords take another hit: Cuomo signs expanded Loft Law

Landlords take another hit: Cuomo signs expanded Loft Law
Governor Andrew Cuomo (Credit: Getty Images)

Cuomo wants to exempt NYC from prevailing wage bill

Cuomo wants to exempt NYC from prevailing wage bill
Target COO John Mulligan (Getty)

Target to open 40 new stores a year; Q3 income jumps

Target to open 40 new stores a year; Q3 income jumps
MayorBill de Blasio and Queens Democratic Council member Costa Constantinides (Getty)

De Blasio signs bill capping emissions at rent-regulated buildings

De Blasio signs bill capping emissions at rent-regulated buildings
More restrictions are headed to New York restaurants, causing more challenges for restaurants struggling to get by during the pandemic (Getty)

NYC requires new safety measures for outdoor dining

NYC requires new safety measures for outdoor dining
Chestnut Holdings president Jonathan Wiener (Photos via iStock; The Westchester Bank)

State investigation takes issue with faulty lease riders

State investigation takes issue with faulty lease riders
Jerry Seinfeld and Miki Naftali of the Naftali Group (Photos via Getty; Instagram)

“I don’t buy that NY is dead”: Naftali, Seinfeld team up on billboard

“I don’t buy that NY is dead”: Naftali, Seinfeld team up on billboard
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.