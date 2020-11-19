Just two months after listing their huge Greenwich, Connecticut estate, Tommy Hilfiger and his wife Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger have accepted an offer for the property, the New York Post reported.

The 22-acre estate hit the market in September asking $47.5 million; a sale price wasn’t disclosed. But the Post, citing a source familiar with the deal, reported that it sold “after just four showings, and three great offers.”

The 13,400-square-foot main house dates to 1939 and has six bedrooms and just as many fireplaces. The grounds include a pool, tennis court and greenhouse. The Hilfigers paid $31.4 million for the property in 2010 and spent three years and an unknown sum on a comprehensive overhaul — “every doorknob” was redone, Hilfiger said in 2017.

The couple is planning a move to Palm Beach, Florida.