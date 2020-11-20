Pharmaceutical investment mogul Behzad Aghazadeh set a record in Brooklyn with his purchase of a townhouse and carriage house for a combined $16 million.

The Brooklyn Heights buys closed in May but weren’t recorded until Nov. 13, according to the New York Post, which first reported on the deasl. Both were off-market purchases.

Aghazadeh wants to combine the two properties into one megamansion.

He purchased the landmarked 81 Pierrepont Street brownstone for $12.5 million and the carriage house behind it at 35 Love Lane, for $3.5 million, according to the Post. The 8,000-square-foot Pierrepont Street property would need city approval for any change. Aghazadeh’s architect, Baxt Ingui, submitted plans to the Landmarks Preservation Commission.

The $16 million purchase broke the $15.5 million record set by actor couple Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany, when they bought their Brooklyn Heights townhouse. Photographer Jay Maisel also paid $15.5 million for his Cobble Hill townhouse, according to the report. Matt Damon holds the record for Brooklyn properties with his $16.7 million penthouse penthouse purchase. [NYP] — Raji Pandya