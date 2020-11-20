Open Menu

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg accused of fraud, hostile workplace

Mortgage startup valued at $4B after raising $200M this month

National /
Nov.November 20, 2020 11:31 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Better.com CEO Vishal Garg (Photo via Better.com)

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg (Photo via Better.com)

Mortgage originator Better.com is one of the most buzzed-about startups, and was recently valued at $4 billion.
But CEO Vishal Garg is a volatile leader ensnared in a rash of lawsuits alleging financial mismanagement and worse, according to a new report.

Garg, 42, is accused of improper management of funds at several prior startups, including as much as “tens of millions of dollars,” Forbes reported. Some of the allegedly mismanaged money went to starting Better.com.

Founded in 2014, New York-based Better.com is trying to digitize home loans. Covid-19 has accelerated demand for its product, and since March, the company has hired 2,000 employees. It’s now on track to generate $800 million in revenue this year and is rumored to be eying an IPO.

Read more

But Garg’s legal woes could present a challenge to a public offering. Goldman Sachs, which invested in Better.com, accused entities controlled by Garg of “flagrant self-dealing,” Forbes said. And while the bank dropped its legal claims in October, Garg is still facing accusations by PIMCO that startups he controlled siphoned off money owed to investors.
Meanwhile, Garg has been battling a former business partner and friend, Raza Khan, who claims Garg transferred $3 million from a joint business to his personal bank account, and used that money to launch Better.com. Garg denied the claim in a countersuit. But in a deposition, things grew so heated Garg threatened to burn Khan alive. Garg later apologized for letting his emotions get “out of control.”

A spokesperson for Better.com called the accusations “baseless,” and said “lawsuits are an unfortunate fact of life for successful startups and their CEOs.”

Former employees described a harsh work environment where Garg chastised managers who only worked eight-hour days. “You are TOO DAMN SLOW,” he wrote in an email that was obtained by Forbes. “You are a bunch of DUMB DOLPHINS and … DUMB DOLPHINS get caught in nets and eaten by sharks. SO STOP IT.”

[Forbes] — E.B. Solomont

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Residential Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
The Studio City house that stood in for Kris Jenner’s home on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” is back on the market (Photos via Zillow; Getty)

Fake Kardashian home in Studio City gets price bump

Fake Kardashian home in Studio City gets price bump
Behzad Aghazadeh and the Brooklyn townhouse (Photos via Avoro Capital and Google Maps)

$16M townhouse sale sets Brooklyn record

$16M townhouse sale sets Brooklyn record
From left: Google's Sundar Pichai, Facebook's Mark Holliday, and Factory_OS's Rick Holliday and Larry Pace (Getty; Factory_OS; iStock)

Facebook, Google back modular housing startup

Facebook, Google back modular housing startup
(Getty)

These are the top 10 priciest zip codes in the US

These are the top 10 priciest zip codes in the US
National Association of Realtors president Charlie Oppler (Photo via NAR; iStock)

NAR apologizes for housing discrimination

NAR apologizes for housing discrimination
NAR CEO Bob Goldberg (Photo via NAR)

NAR hit with another antitrust lawsuit over commissions and MLS rules

NAR hit with another antitrust lawsuit over commissions and MLS rules
23 Ezekillis Hollow in Sag Harbor (Photos courtesy of Compass)

Year’s most expensive home in Sag Harbor sold for $15M

Year’s most expensive home in Sag Harbor sold for $15M
(iStock)

US home sales rose again as inventory hit all-time low

US home sales rose again as inventory hit all-time low
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.