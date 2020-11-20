Open Menu

Regal Cinemas in talks for rescue deal

Theater chain, owned by Cineworld, closed all 500 US locations last month

National /
Nov.November 20, 2020 09:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The second-largest movie theater operator in the U.S. is hunting for a financial lifeline (iStock)

The second-largest movie theater operator in the U.S. is hunting for a financial lifeline (iStock)

The parent company of Regal Cinemas, the second-largest movie theater operator in the U.S., is hunting for a financial lifeline.

U.K.-based Cineworld is in talks with investors for rescue financing or debt to fund a bankruptcy proceeding, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The company reported that revenue in the first half of 2020 declined 67 percent to $712 million. It has $4 billion in lease obligations and $4 billion in debt overall. Last month, it re-shuttered its more than 500 U.S. theaters after reopening in August.

Read more

In September, Cineworld said it had taken steps to improve its cash flow. Staying closed, however, could be less expensive than remaining open with few moviegoers. Lackluster performance of a Labor Day weekend premier of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” led observers to question whether movie theaters would return even after the pandemic eases.

In the short-term, many movies are being released directly to streaming services, skipping traditional theaters altogether. With more Americans couch-bound, demand for production space has surged. In June, Blackstone was in talks with Hudson Pacific Properties to develop production space in Los Angeles — a deal valued at $1.4 billion.

Meanwhile, movie release dates — including “James Bond,” “Dune” and a sequel to “Top Gun” — have been delayed until 2021 and beyond.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, the largest movie-theater operator in the U.S., has said it would run out of cash by the end of the year if conditions did not improve.

[WSJ] — Georgia Kromrei 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
bankruptcyMovie TheatersRetail

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Pharrell Williams and David Lerner with a photo of 2545 Northwest Third Avenue and a rendering of the Billionaire Boys Club exterior (Getty, Google Maps, Lerner Family Properties)

Pharrell’s Billionaire Boys Club to open store in Wynwood

Pharrell’s Billionaire Boys Club to open store in Wynwood
For many movie theaters, Covid-19, which has kept viewers at home and new releases from the screen, feels like the final curtain. (iStock)

Curtains: What to do with movie theaters

Curtains: What to do with movie theaters
Target COO John Mulligan (Getty)

Target to open 40 new stores a year; Q3 income jumps

Target to open 40 new stores a year; Q3 income jumps
381 Broadway (Google Maps)

Two-year foreclosure battle in Tribeca culminates in bankruptcy filing

Two-year foreclosure battle in Tribeca culminates in bankruptcy filing
Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance (Photos via Getty; Institute of Culinary Education)

88% of NYC restaurants could not make October rent

88% of NYC restaurants could not make October rent
(iStock)

Studies suggest targeted lockdowns of restaurants, gyms, hotels to curb Covid

Studies suggest targeted lockdowns of restaurants, gyms, hotels to curb Covid
Vornado CEO Steven Roth, Oxford Properties president Michael Turner and 650 Madison Avenue (Getty, Linkedin, VNO)

Here’s what tenants are paying at Vornado & Oxford’s 650 Madison

Here’s what tenants are paying at Vornado & Oxford’s 650 Madison
(Getty, iStock)

New York’s Covid-fueled retail apocalypse hits condo and co-op owners

New York’s Covid-fueled retail apocalypse hits condo and co-op owners
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.