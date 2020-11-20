Open Menu

Vornado halts sale of office towers co-owned with Trump

REIT hoped to get $5B for buildings in New York, San Francisco

National /
Nov.November 20, 2020 05:15 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: 555 California Street in San Francisco, Vornado CEO Steven Roth and 1290 Sixth Avenue in Manhattan (Photos via Wikipedia Commons; Getty; Trump Org)

From left: 555 California Street in San Francisco, Vornado CEO Steven Roth and 1290 Sixth Avenue in Manhattan (Photos via Wikipedia Commons; Getty; Trump Org)

Vornado Realty Trust has suspended its efforts to sell two trophy office towers that it co-owns with the Trump Organization.

The real estate investment trust has been looking for a buyer for its 70 percent stake in the buildings, located at 1290 Sixth Avenue in Manhattan and 555 California Street in San Francisco’s Financial District. Vornado was hoping to sell the properties for around $5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.

If the buildings had gone for that price, the Trump family’s 30 percent stake in the partnership would have been valued at around $1.5 billion.

Read more

But sources said Vornado could not attract buyers at that price, leading the firm to stop the sale. Potential conflicts of interest involved in making a deal with the sitting U.S. president might have given foreign buyers — who often snap up high-priced trophy properties — a second thought as well.

Vornado is now shifting its strategy for the properties.

“We are now focusing more on refinancing both assets,” said Doug Harmon, an investment advisor at Cushman & Wakefield, which was leading the sales effort for the Manhattan building. Eastdil Secured LLC was working on the San Francisco tower.

The Trump Organization is reportedly a passive owner and has no control over making sales decisions on the two buildings. In recent weeks, the company has halted its own sale of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., and while potentially letting go of its Seven Springs estate in Westchester County, New York.

“The Trump Organization is an incredible company with tremendous cash flow. We have never been stronger,” the company told the Journal.

[WSJ] — Akiko Matsuda

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Commercial Real Estateoffice markettrump organizationVornado Realty Trust

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Vornado's Steve Roth and 220 Central Park South (Credit: Getty Images, iStock)

Free and clear: Vornado pays off debt at 220 CPS

Free and clear: Vornado pays off debt at 220 CPS
Vornado chairman and CEO Steven Roth, and 608 Fifth Avenue (Credit: Getty Images)

“Negative surprises”: Vornado execs talk retail struggles on Q2 earnings call

“Negative surprises”: Vornado execs talk retail struggles on Q2 earnings call
Steven Roth, CEO of Vornado and 640 Fifth Avenue (Credit: Getty Images and Vornado Realty Trust)

Bank of China issues $500M to Vornado in refi of 640 Fifth Avenue

Bank of China issues $500M to Vornado in refi of 640 Fifth Avenue
The Grace Building at 1114 Sixth Avenue (Photo via Wikipedia Commons)

Here’s what tenants are paying at Brookfield & Swig’s Grace Building

Here’s what tenants are paying at Brookfield & Swig’s Grace Building
Union Square and Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty)

City drops bid to require special permits for Union Square hotels

City drops bid to require special permits for Union Square hotels
Eric and Donald Trump Jr. with 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue (Photos via Getty; Trump Hotels)

Trump Org puts DC hotel sale on “indefinite hold”

Trump Org puts DC hotel sale on “indefinite hold”
For many movie theaters, Covid-19, which has kept viewers at home and new releases from the screen, feels like the final curtain. (iStock)

Curtains: What to do with movie theaters

Curtains: What to do with movie theaters
IQHQ Stephen Rosetta and the San Diego Research and Development District (IQHQ)IQHQ Stephen Rosetta and the San Diego Research and Development District (IQHQ)

San Diego REIT to pour $1.7B into life-sciences real estate

San Diego REIT to pour $1.7B into life-sciences real estate
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.