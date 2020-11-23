Open Menu

CoStar to acquire Homesnap for $250M

Deal is expected to close later this year

National /
Nov.November 23, 2020 09:35 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
CoStar’s Andrew Florance and Homesnap’s John Mazur (CoStart; LinkedIn)

CoStar’s Andrew Florance and Homesnap’s John Mazur (CoStart; LinkedIn)

CoStar Group is set to buy Homesnap, an app and technology provider for residential real estate agents, for $250 million, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The all-cash acquisition is expected to close later this year.

The acquisition would mark CoStar’s first major step into the single-family-home market, which dwarfs the size of the commercial real estate market. CoStar bills itself as the world’s largest provider of commercial real estate information and analysis.

Homesnap has about 150 employees, with this year’s revenue expected to be about $40 million, up about 45 percent form 2019. About 300,000 residential agents use the company’s app to manage and analyze their listings and others.

Read more

By merging, CoStar and Homesnap would expand each others’ reach, said Andrew Florance, CoStar’s founder and CEO.

“I would say that 50 percent of our broker clients do some residential and, of the top 100 residential firms, 80 percent do some commercial,” he said. “So we would think these tools as they come together would be pretty powerful.”

CoStar has also expressed interest in acquiring CoreLogic, one of the largest residential real estate companies valued at $6 billion, according to the Journal.

[WSJ] — Akiko Matsuda

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Commercial Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
From top: Park Place Mall in Tucson, AZ with Brookfield Property Partners CEO Brian Kingston; Westfield Countryside in Clearwater, FL with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield CEO Christophe Cuvillier; and The Mall at Tuttle Crossing in Dublin, OH with Simon Property Group CEO David Simon (Google Maps, Westfield, Simon, Getty)

These are the biggest malls landlords ready to hand over to CMBS lenders

These are the biggest malls landlords ready to hand over to CMBS lenders
(iStock)

Ski resorts gear up for tough season in the shadow of pandemic

Ski resorts gear up for tough season in the shadow of pandemic
From left: 555 California Street in San Francisco, Vornado CEO Steven Roth and 1290 Sixth Avenue in Manhattan (Photos via Wikipedia Commons; Getty; Trump Org)

Vornado halts sale of office towers co-owned with Trump

Vornado halts sale of office towers co-owned with Trump
The Grace Building at 1114 Sixth Avenue (Photo via Wikipedia Commons)

Here’s what tenants are paying at Brookfield & Swig’s Grace Building

Here’s what tenants are paying at Brookfield & Swig’s Grace Building
Union Square and Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty)

City drops bid to require special permits for Union Square hotels

City drops bid to require special permits for Union Square hotels
For many movie theaters, Covid-19, which has kept viewers at home and new releases from the screen, feels like the final curtain. (iStock)

Curtains: What to do with movie theaters

Curtains: What to do with movie theaters
IQHQ Stephen Rosetta and the San Diego Research and Development District (IQHQ)IQHQ Stephen Rosetta and the San Diego Research and Development District (IQHQ)

San Diego REIT to pour $1.7B into life-sciences real estate

San Diego REIT to pour $1.7B into life-sciences real estate
Domio’s interim CEO Jim Mrha (Photos via Domio; iStock)

Domio not shutting down, plans “financial re-engineering”

Domio not shutting down, plans “financial re-engineering”
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.