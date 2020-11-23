Open Menu

Grand Hyatt redevelopment could be 1,600-foot supertall

Massive mixed-use project helmed by RXR, TF Cornerstone

New York /
Nov.November 23, 2020 10:05 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The Grand Hyatt Hotel at 109 East 42nd Street and and  RXR’s Scott Rechler (Wikipedia Commons; Getty)

The Grand Hyatt Hotel at 109 East 42nd Street and and  RXR’s Scott Rechler (Wikipedia Commons; Getty)

The planned redevelopment of the Grand Hyatt Hotel next to Grand Central Terminal could result in a supertall tower rising more than 1,600 feet above Midtown.

The development at 109 East 42nd Street is tentatively dubbed Project Commodore, New York YIMBY reports, citing an Environmental Assessment Statement for the project. If it rises to the proposed height of 1,646 feet, it would become the tallest building by roof height in the city. (Extell Development’s Central Park Tower at 217 West 57th Street currently holds the record at 1,550 feet.)

RXR Realty and TF Cornerstone are teaming up for the project, which will ride on the current site of the Grand Hyatt New York. The 3-million-square-foot development is one of the major projects of the Midtown East rezoning initiative.

Designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, the proposed building would include 2.1 million square feet of office space, a new 500-room hotel, about 10,000 square feet of open-air publicly accessible space, and 43,370 square feet of retail, including some controlled by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The next step for the project is a public scoping meeting to be held on Dec. 21. If the project moves forward, it would not be completed until approximately 2030. Construction on the new building could cost between $2.5 billion and $3 billion.

[NY YIMBY] — Akiko Matsuda

Read more

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Commercial Real EstateDevelopmentoffice market

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Extell Development's Gary Barnett and 32 West 48th Street (Google Maps)

Extell makes its Diamond District hotel official

Extell makes its Diamond District hotel official
CoStar’s Andrew Florance and Homesnap’s John Mazur (CoStart; LinkedIn)

CoStar to acquire Homesnap for $250M

CoStar to acquire Homesnap for $250M
From top: Park Place Mall in Tucson, AZ with Brookfield Property Partners CEO Brian Kingston; Westfield Countryside in Clearwater, FL with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield CEO Christophe Cuvillier; and The Mall at Tuttle Crossing in Dublin, OH with Simon Property Group CEO David Simon (Google Maps, Westfield, Simon, Getty)

These are the biggest malls landlords ready to hand over to CMBS lenders

These are the biggest malls landlords ready to hand over to CMBS lenders
(iStock)

Ski resorts gear up for tough season in the shadow of pandemic

Ski resorts gear up for tough season in the shadow of pandemic
From left: 555 California Street in San Francisco, Vornado CEO Steven Roth and 1290 Sixth Avenue in Manhattan (Photos via Wikipedia Commons; Getty; Trump Org)

Vornado halts sale of office towers co-owned with Trump

Vornado halts sale of office towers co-owned with Trump
A rendering of Gowanus Green and HPD commissioner Louise Carroll (Rendering via Jonathan Rose Companies)

Massive Gowanus development will be 100% affordable

Massive Gowanus development will be 100% affordable
The Grace Building at 1114 Sixth Avenue (Photo via Wikipedia Commons)

Here’s what tenants are paying at Brookfield & Swig’s Grace Building

Here’s what tenants are paying at Brookfield & Swig’s Grace Building
Union Square and Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty)

City drops bid to require special permits for Union Square hotels

City drops bid to require special permits for Union Square hotels
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.