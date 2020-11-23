Open Menu

Manhattan luxury market shows signs of progress with 25 deals

Deal at Naftali’s 1045 Madison takes No. 1 spot for second week in a row

New York /
Nov.November 23, 2020 01:50 PM
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
1045 Madison Avenue and 300 Central Park West (The Benson; Wikipedia Commons)

1045 Madison Avenue and 300 Central Park West (The Benson; Wikipedia Commons)

A condo project recently fitted with a billboard declaring New York City is “not dead” has, for the second week in a row, taken the top spot on Manhattan’s luxury deals.

The penthouse at Naftali Group’s under-construction 1045 Madison Avenue went into contract asking $22 million, according to the latest market report from Olshan Realty. The 3,780-square-foot apartment features three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and three terraces.

The unit was one of 25 properties above $4 million to go into contract last week, surpassing the week before as the highest amount since early March.

The total comprised 8 co-ops, 14 condos and three townhouses. The number of co-ops was the highest it had been since the last week of January.

“The week was great because it showed depth in the market,” Olshan said. “All kinds of things sold in all different places.”

Read more

The week before Thanksgiving is typically quite strong for luxury sales: In the same period last year, 30 properties above $4 million went into contract in Manhattan.

This year, though, the market is contending with an entirely different set of forces, as Covid cases surge in the city and real estate braces for new restrictions.

Across all the deals last week, the average discount from the original to final asking prices was 14 percent, according to Olshan’s report.

The No. 1 spot marked the second week in a row that Naftali’s building, known as The Benson, had the priciest deal. A penthouse asking $35 million went into contract the week before last.

Alexa Lambert of Compass, who is marketing the building with Alison Black, said the buyers of the latest penthouse were from the West Coast.

The second-priciest contract was a four-bedroom duplex at 300 Central Park West that was last asking $19.9 million, making it the most expensive co-op to go into contract on the Upper West Side this year.

The buyers were a New York family, represented by Deanna Kory of Corcoran.

“We went four or five times over a period of time.” Kory told Olshan. “All deals have their ups and downs but as deals go, this was very measured.”




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    donna olshanNYC Luxury MarketResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales

    Here are the week’s top luxury sales

    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Clockwise from left: John D. Rockefeller, Izzy Englander, Steven Mnuchin, David Koch, Jacqueline Bouvier, and William Zeckendorf (Credit: Getty Images and StreetEasy)

    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”

    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales

    Here are the week’s top luxury sales

    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    176 North 6th Street and 16 South Portland Avenue in Brooklyn (StreetEasy; Google Maps)

    Brooklyn luxury market surges with nearly $73M in contracts

    Brooklyn luxury market surges with nearly $73M in contracts
    TikTok's biggest stars include (from left) Bryce Hall, Griffin Johnson, Addison Rae, Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio (Getty)

    Firm that manages TikTok party houses goes public

    Firm that manages TikTok party houses goes public
    RMBS then and now: Do securitized home loans still matter?

    RMBS then and now: Do securitized home loans still matter?

    RMBS then and now: Do securitized home loans still matter?
    From left: LX Collection's Justin Kitrosser, Terry Villani and Jared Seeger (Photos via LX Collection)

    New platform aims to be “Neiman Marcus” of luxury listings

    New platform aims to be “Neiman Marcus” of luxury listings
    The Studio City house that stood in for Kris Jenner’s home on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” is back on the market (Photos via Zillow; Getty)

    Fake Kardashian home in Studio City gets price bump

    Fake Kardashian home in Studio City gets price bump
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.