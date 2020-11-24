Open Menu

Apple snags more space at Vornado’s 11 Penn Plaza

Tech giant subleasing 336K sf from Macy’s

New York /
Nov.November 24, 2020 04:30 PM
By Lois Weiss
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
11 Penn Plaza and Apple CEO Tim Cook (VNO; Getty)

11 Penn Plaza and Apple CEO Tim Cook (VNO; Getty)

Apple is betting big on Midtown: The tech giant has inked a deal to expand its offices at Vornado Realty Trust’s 11 Penn Plaza.

In February, the Cupertino, California-based company signed a sublease for 220,000 square feet spanning four floors of the building. At the time, the Art Deco tower had 638,921 square feet available on the 4th through 14th floors as a sublease from Macy’s.

Now, The Real Deal has learned that Apple has added two additional floors to its lease, bringing its total occupancy to 336,000 square feet. The tech company’s offices will span the ninth through 14th floors.

Apple’s sublease is for just six years, according to the source, with the rent in the mid-$60’s per square foot.
Representatives for Apple and Vornado did not respond to requests for comment.

For the 11 Penn Plaza deal, Apple was represented by Peter Riguardi and Martin Horner of JLL, and Vornado was represented in-house. Macy’s has Scott Gottlieb, Liz Lash and Ross Zimbalist of CBRE working on the remaining sublease on the 4th through 7th floors, which are roughly 60,000 square feet each. Neither JLL nor CBRE responded to requests for comment.

Macy’s will remain on the lease for its entire term, which ends in April 2035. Earlier this year, the department store moved its headquarters to the Jacx, Tishman Speyer’s office building in Long Island City.

Tech companies are clustering on Manhattan’s Far West Side: Apple previously duked it out with Facebook for space in Vornado’s renovation of the Farley Post Office building. Facebook finally won that battle, signing a deal over the summer for 740,000 square feet. The Vornado-led redevelopment includes the new Moynihan Station, as well as 120,000 square feet of shops and restaurants.

Facebook also inked a deal for 1.5 million square feet at 50 and 55 Hudson Yards, where its rent is over $100 per square foot.

And Amazon recently signed a deal for space at 410 Tenth Avenue, which SL Green recently agreed to sell to 601W Companies. The company, which previously redeveloped the nearby Starrett-Lehigh Building at 601 West 26th Street, agreed to pay $952.5 million.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Commercial Real Estatemidtown manhattanmidtown office marketOffice LeasingVornado Realty Trust

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Vornado's Steve Roth and 220 Central Park South (Credit: Getty Images, iStock)

Free and clear: Vornado pays off debt at 220 CPS

Free and clear: Vornado pays off debt at 220 CPS
Vornado chairman and CEO Steven Roth, and 608 Fifth Avenue (Credit: Getty Images)

“Negative surprises”: Vornado execs talk retail struggles on Q2 earnings call

“Negative surprises”: Vornado execs talk retail struggles on Q2 earnings call
Steven Roth, CEO of Vornado and 640 Fifth Avenue (Credit: Getty Images and Vornado Realty Trust)

Bank of China issues $500M to Vornado in refi of 640 Fifth Avenue

Bank of China issues $500M to Vornado in refi of 640 Fifth Avenue
Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Google's Sundar Pichai and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg (Getty, iStock)

Tech giants occupy nearly 600M-sf of US real estate

Tech giants occupy nearly 600M-sf of US real estate
Hana Financial Investment’s Lee Jin-Kook and a rendering of 1 St. Marks Place (Hana Financial Investments)

Hana Financial to sell loans tied to Manhattan office, hotel properties

Hana Financial to sell loans tied to Manhattan office, hotel properties
Cineworld Group CEO Mooky Greidinger and Regal Cinema (Photo via Getty; Wikipedia)

Regal Cinemas scores financial rescue package

Regal Cinemas scores financial rescue package
(iStock)

What doom-and-gloom forecasts miss about the office market

What doom-and-gloom forecasts miss about the office market
From left: Edison Properties CEO Robert Selsam, Ironstate Development's Michael Barry, Stellar Management founder Larry Gluck (LinkedIn; Gluck Family Foundation)

These developers could benefit the most from Soho’s rezoning

These developers could benefit the most from Soho’s rezoning
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.