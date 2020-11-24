Open Menu

Hana Financial to sell loans tied to Manhattan office, hotel properties

Lender recently provided $145M construction loan to Tribeca hotel project

New York /
Nov.November 24, 2020 10:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Hana Financial Investment’s Lee Jin-Kook and a rendering of 1 St. Marks Place (Hana Financial Investments)

Hana Financial Investment’s Lee Jin-Kook and a rendering of 1 St. Marks Place (Hana Financial Investments)

Korean lender Hana Financial Investment is selling $173 million in debt tied to two prominent Manhattan assets.

Hana is selling off a $145 million construction loan on Caspi Development’s luxury hotel project at 456 Greenwich Street in Tribeca and a mezzanine loan on Real Estate Equities Corp.’s boutique office development at 1 St. Marks Place in the East Village, Commercial Observer reported.

Newmark Knight Frank is auctioning off the debt with initial bids starting on Dec. 10. Neither of the loans are in default.

Hana Financial provided the loan on the luxury hotel in Tribeca in October, which allowed the stalled project to emerge from bankruptcy. The five-star, 96-key hotel was slated to open in April 2022 under the Hotel Barriere Le Fouquet brand. The developers of the project claimed that a dispute over the ground lease prevented them from obtaining financing.

The second loan is a $27 million mezzanine position on a planned office complex at 1 St. Marks Place. Hana provided $70 million in financing for the development in November 2019, but sold off the first mortgage to Madison Realty Capital and retained the mezzanine position.

The debt is secured by the leasehold interest in the planned 60,000-square-foot office building.

[CO] — Keith Larsen

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Commercial Real EstateHotel MarketReal Estate Investment

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Google's Sundar Pichai and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg (Getty, iStock)

Tech giants occupy nearly 600M-sf of US real estate

Tech giants occupy nearly 600M-sf of US real estate
Clockwise from left: 205 Brook Avenue in the Bronx, 219 Jay Street in Brooklyn, 377 Johnson Avenue in Bushwick and 54-25 58th Street in Maspeth (Google Maps; JLL)

Mid-market investment sales record strong week

Mid-market investment sales record strong week
Cineworld Group CEO Mooky Greidinger and Regal Cinema (Photo via Getty; Wikipedia)

Regal Cinemas scores financial rescue package

Regal Cinemas scores financial rescue package
(iStock)

What doom-and-gloom forecasts miss about the office market

What doom-and-gloom forecasts miss about the office market
From left: Edison Properties CEO Robert Selsam, Ironstate Development's Michael Barry, Stellar Management founder Larry Gluck (LinkedIn; Gluck Family Foundation)

These developers could benefit the most from Soho’s rezoning

These developers could benefit the most from Soho’s rezoning
Extell Development's Gary Barnett and 32 West 48th Street (Google Maps)

Extell makes its Diamond District hotel official

Extell makes its Diamond District hotel official
TikTok's biggest stars include (from left) Bryce Hall, Griffin Johnson, Addison Rae, Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio (Getty)

Firm that manages TikTok party houses goes public

Firm that manages TikTok party houses goes public
The Grand Hyatt Hotel at 109 East 42nd Street and and  RXR’s Scott Rechler (Wikipedia Commons; Getty)

Grand Hyatt redevelopment could be 1,600-foot supertall

Grand Hyatt redevelopment could be 1,600-foot supertall
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.