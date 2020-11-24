Open Menu

Prologis picks up Maspeth parcel for $51M

223K-sf site currently houses transmission towers for religious radio station

New York /
Nov.November 24, 2020 06:36 PM
By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
48-00 Grand Avenue in Maspeth and Prologis CEO Hamid Moghadam (Google Maps; Prologis)

48-00 Grand Avenue in Maspeth and Prologis CEO Hamid Moghadam (Google Maps; Prologis)

Prologis is broadcasting that the industrial market remains hot in the outer boroughs.

The industrial giant picked up 223,000 square feet of land at 48-00 Grand Avenue in Maspeth for $51 million from a religious radio station, according to property records. The deal adds to Prologis’ already sizable presence in the Queens neighborhood.

The seller was California nonprofit Family Stations, parent company of Nashville-based Family Radio. The nonprofit reported over $33 million in real estate assets to the Internal Revenue Service in 2018.

Neither Prologis or Family Stations was available for comment.

Four large radio transmitters currently sit on the Maspeth parcel, which has 433,000 square feet of development potential. The new owner plans to rent out the property as parking and storage, according to Quantierra Advisors’ Ben Carlos Thypin, who brokered the deal with colleague Jay Gilbert.

The industrial market is one of the few sectors to see a boon from the pandemic, thanks to increased online shopping. Companies like Amazon, which recently inked a major deal in East New York, are pushing to quickly deliver items through the use of last-mile distribution centers.

Prologis’ latest purchase is near 18-51 Flushing Avenue, which it purchased from the Frito Lay company for $37.5 million in January. That same month, it bought a two-acre site at 150 East 52nd Street in Sunset Park from DH Property Holdings’ Dov Hertz for $60 million.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Industrial Real EstateInvestment SalesprologisQueens

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)

    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week

    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Clockwise from left: 205 Brook Avenue in the Bronx, 219 Jay Street in Brooklyn, 377 Johnson Avenue in Bushwick and 54-25 58th Street in Maspeth (Google Maps; JLL)

    Mid-market investment sales record strong week

    Mid-market investment sales record strong week
    Silvercup Studios in Long Island City, NY (Getty)

    The rise of soundstage real estate, by the numbers

    The rise of soundstage real estate, by the numbers
    Matthew Dicker, Adam Gordon and Jeff Bezos with 1255 and 12595 Flatlands Avenue (Getty, Brooklyn Logistics Center) 

    Amazon inks major warehouse deal in East New York

    Amazon inks major warehouse deal in East New York
    454 East 148th Street and 5252 Kings Highway (Google Maps; Compass)

    Bulk co-op buy in the Bronx tops mid-market investment sales

    Bulk co-op buy in the Bronx tops mid-market investment sales
    A rendering of 153-10 88th Avenue in Jamaica (Photo via Zara Realty)

    Zara Realty plans 218K-sf Jamaica development

    Zara Realty plans 218K-sf Jamaica development
    Silvercup Studios (Getty)

    Outer-borough loan activity fired up in October

    Outer-borough loan activity fired up in October
    554 Fort Washington Avenue (top) and 235 Gardner Avenue (Google Maps)

    East Williamsburg warehouse fetches $28M

    East Williamsburg warehouse fetches $28M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.