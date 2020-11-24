Open Menu

US home prices surged 6.6% in September

Biggest price growth in Phoenix, Seattle and San Diego

National /
Nov.November 24, 2020 12:15 PM
By Erin Hudson
Prices increased 6.6 percent year-over-year in September (iStock)

Housing prices continue to soar into the fall.

Prices increased 6.6 percent year-over-year in September, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index, which tracks the housing market in 20 cities including New York City, Los Angeles, Miami and Chicago. In August, the price index jumped 5.2 percent.

Phoenix, Seattle and San Diego saw the biggest gains in home prices, repeating their performance from August. Phoenix reported a 11.4 percent increase, Seattle a 10 percent gain and San Diego had a 9.5 percent bump.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index, which tracks prices across the entire country, increased by 7 percent, up from 5.8 percent in August. Its monthly indices have been tracking the U.S. housing market for 27 years.

The rise in prices nationwide comes as demand for homes is high — in October, 6.85 million existing homes sold — and supply is at historic lows, with just 1.42 million properties for sale.

Housing starts rose 5 percent the same month, though Lawrence Yun, the National Association of Realtors’ chief economist, noted that new home construction was yet to alleviate the housing market’s low supply.

As prices soar and tighter lending criteria blocks some would-be homebuyers from being able to finance their purchases, the housing market recovery has been classified as K-shaped, with high earners recovering more quickly than those with lower incomes. Economists warn that the housing market’s uneven recovery could have dire consequences for the broader economy and growing inequality in society.




    Edison Properties CEO Robert Selsam, Ironstate Development's Michael Barry, Stellar Management founder Larry Gluck

    176 North 6th Street and 16 South Portland Avenue in Brooklyn

    1045 Madison Avenue and 300 Central Park West

    TikTok's biggest stars include Bryce Hall, Griffin Johnson, Addison Rae, Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio

    RMBS then and now: Do securitized home loans still matter?

    LX Collection's Justin Kitrosser, Terry Villani and Jared Seeger

    The Studio City house that stood in for Kris Jenner's home on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" is back on the market

    Behzad Aghazadeh and the Brooklyn townhouse

