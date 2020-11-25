With Broadway dark, one actor is working his way back into the limelight in an unconventional fashion.

Kyle Barisich, who played Raoul (and just about every other male role) in “The Phantom of the Opera” over 11 years, is now starring as the social media and marketing manager and broker for Compass’ CeeJack Team in Sag Harbor.

“For actors, for people in the creative arts and for people in so many other industries that depend on people being together to make their business work, it’s the year of the pivot,” Barisich said.

Besides appearing in “Phantom” on Broadway and in productions in other cities, Barisich had a recurring role as Hopkins on the Fox television series “The Following.”

Barisich has always had a fascination with real estate: He remembers pretending to be a buyer to sneak into open houses as a teen. He became licensed last year and worked on referrals before committing to the position full time as the pandemic dragged on.

Barisich’s arrival at the Hamptons brokerage comes as the team has seen sales volume increase by 108 percent compared to 2019.

When Barisich is not on the real estate stage, he will continue performing at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor.

“I think there is a world in which I can continue performing, and continue this passion for real estate,” Barisich said.