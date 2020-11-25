Open Menu

Compass eyes IPO in 2021

SoftBank-backed firm tapped Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs as underwriters

National /
Nov.November 25, 2020 03:43 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Compass CEO Robert Reffkin (Getty; iStock)

Compass CEO Robert Reffkin (Getty; iStock)

Compass has tapped underwriters for a potential public offering that would be among the most buzzed-about IPOs in the residential world.

The SoftBank-backed firm, which jolted traditional brokerages when it launched eight years ago, has hired Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs as underwriters, Bloomberg reported. It is looking at a potential IPO sometime in 2021.

Founded in New York in 2012, Compass has raised more than $1.5 billion from investors including SoftBank, Fidelity, Wellington Management, Dragoneer and others. After raising $370 million in July 2019, Compass was valued at $6.4 billion — a figure that prompted rivals to question whether it was overvalued.

Read more

Compass bills itself as a real estate firm that uses technology to make agents more efficient. It currently has more than 18,000 agents who sold $91.2 billion worth of real estate last year, according to research firm Real Trends.

For years, Compass co-founders Robert Reffkin and Ori Allon said an IPO was likely, but claimed they were not in a rush to go public.

Like other residential firms, Compass has benefitted from a quicker-than-expected housing turnaround in recent months. Forced to lay off 15 percent of its staff in March, the firm claimed it saw record revenue in June, July and August.

Meanwhile, the IPO market has gotten hot with other real estate players lining up to go public, including Airbnb, Opendoor and Porch.com.

In recent months, Compass added independent board members including LinkedIn CFO Steve Sordello and Charles Phillips, a former president of Oracle.

[Bloomberg] — E.B. Solomont




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    compassIPOsResidential BrokerageRobert Reffkinsoftbank

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Kyle Barisich (iStock)

    Break a leg: Broadway actor turns Hamptons broker

    Break a leg: Broadway actor turns Hamptons broker
    17 Polhemus Place and 7A 2nd Place in Brooklyn (Photos via StreetEasy; Google Maps)

    Park Slope townhouse sells after just 36 days on the market

    Park Slope townhouse sells after just 36 days on the market
    Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky (Getty)

    Inside Airbnb’s IPO pitch

    Inside Airbnb’s IPO pitch
    eXp's Glenn Sanford and Jeff Whiteside

    Virtual brokerage eXp notches most profitable quarter ever

    Virtual brokerage eXp notches most profitable quarter ever
    Howard Lorber (Getty, iStock)

    Elliman reports $12M profit in third quarter after a year of heavy losses

    Elliman reports $12M profit in third quarter after a year of heavy losses
    Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman (Photos via Redfin; Getty)

    Redfin accused of redlining in lawsuit

    Redfin accused of redlining in lawsuit
    Sandeep Mathrani (WeWork)

    WeWork eyes another IPO effort

    WeWork eyes another IPO effort
    Spencer Rascoff and Zillow CEO Rich Barton (Getty; iStock)

    Spencer Rascoff says Zillow IPO was “facepalm” moment

    Spencer Rascoff says Zillow IPO was “facepalm” moment
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.