Target is opening yet another location in New York City.

The big-box retailer has signed a lease at 258 Eighth Avenue in Chelsea, currently occupied by a sprawling — and bankrupt — New York Sports Club.

Target will take up a 28,000-square-foot retail space in the base of a to-be constructed mixed-use rental building, according to a statement by a spokesperson for JJ Operating, who purchased the site in 2017 for $107 million. The building will encompass a full city block from 23rd to 24th streets.

A Target spokesperson confirmed that the Chelsea store is in the works.

Target is currently planning to open at least 15 stores across New York state, including locations in Yonkers, Times Square and Washington Heights. The Eighth Avenue store is not yet listed on the company’s website.

The retail giant has seen a record year amid the pandemic. In its most recent earnings call, the company announced plans to open up to 40 stores a year moving forward.