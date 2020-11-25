Open Menu

Thor’s $150M loan on 597 Fifth heads to special servicing

Firm led by Joe Sitt has not made payment on 86K sf building since July

New York /
Nov.November 25, 2020 06:15 PM
By Keith Larsen
Joe Sitt and Charles Scribner’s Sons Building in Midtown (Thor, Google Maps)

Thor Equities’ troubles at 597 Fifth Avenue are mounting.

The firm’s $105 million commercial mortgage-backed securities loan tied to the Charles Scribner’s Sons Building has gone into special servicing, according to a Trepp report. Joe Sitt’s firm has not made a loan payment on the 86,000s-square-foot building since July.

Thor’s attempt to pay off part of the loan at a discounted amount was rejected by the servicer, according to Trepp. The mortgage on the Midtown property is now at risk of “imminent payment default.”

Thor bought the century-old building for $108.5 million in 2011. It landed the $105 million refinance from UBS Real Estate Securities three years later. Thor also took on additional debt, including a $25 million junior mezzanine loan from SL Green Realty and a $10 million senior mezzanine loan from Toronto-based Oxford Properties.

At the time of the 2014 deal, the 12-story Beaux Arts building had an appraised value of $180 million.

The building has had a revolving door of retail tenants since Sephora exited its 8,000-square-foot space in 2017. Thor then inked a short-term lease with Lululemon for that space. The retailer left in 2019 for 20,000 square feet at nearby 592 Fifth Avenue; Club Monaco replaced it the same year. Flex-office provider Knotel signed a 6,400-square-foot lease for a different space at the building the same year.

Meanwhile, Thor has offloaded some of its Manhattan retail properties in recent years, including a commercial condo at 51 Greene Street and three retail condos at 212 Fifth Avenue. In August, the company defaulted on a $25 million mezzanine note from SL Green on 590 Fifth Avenue.

A spokesperson for Thor did not immediately return a request for comment.

