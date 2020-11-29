Open Menu

Former J. Crew CEO Mickey Drexler sells Idaho estate

Architect Thierry W. Despont designed the home

National Weekend Edition /
Nov.November 29, 2020 02:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Former J. Crew CEO Mickey Drexler and 760 N Walnut Ave, Ketchum (Getty; Realtor)

Former J. Crew CEO Mickey Drexler and 760 N Walnut Ave, Ketchum (Getty; Realtor)

Former J. Crew CEO Mickey Drexler sold his Idaho estate and a pair of neighboring lots for $11 million.
The property hit the market last year asking $13.9 million, according to the Wall Street Journal. The home plot alone without the two neighboring properties was recently asking $8.9 million.

The 6,600-square-foot home sits on a hillside in Ketchum’s Knob Hill neighborhood and has views over the Smoky Mountains. It was designed by architect Thierry W. Despont.

The house has three bedrooms and five bathrooms. It comes fully furnished with some notable pieces including a chandelier made by artist Dale Chihuly; the kitchen and elevator, meanwhile, have gold-leaf ceilings.
Suzanne Devitt Levit, who bought the home with her husband Carson Levit, said she has no plans to change anything in the house.

“When friends ask me are you going to change anything (because they know what a design buff I am), I say, ‘Absolutely not! I would never have the audacity to alter Thierry and Mickey’s creation,’” she said.

The couple is moving from Napa Valley in California and said the move wasn’t motivated by the pandemic.

Some 16 million Americans have moved since the pandemic hit this year. Cities like New York and San Francisco have seen disproportionately large number of people leaving. Some rural markets have seen an increase in demand. [WSJ] — Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Residential Real Estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
48 Willow Place and 568 First Street in Brooklyn (Google Maps, Unsplash)

Brooklyn sees $49M in luxury contracts signed during holiday week

Brooklyn sees $49M in luxury contracts signed during holiday week
Second monthly decline in contract activity signals looming decline in U.S. home sales (iStock)

Pending home sales fall again as prices continue to rise

Pending home sales fall again as prices continue to rise
Singapore (iStock)

Singapore luxury market rebounds despite fewer foreign buyers

Singapore luxury market rebounds despite fewer foreign buyers
(iStock)

Mortgage requests surge ahead of Thanksgiving

Mortgage requests surge ahead of Thanksgiving
Vanke US managing director Kai-yan Lee, RFR’s Aby Rosen and 100 East 53rd Street (Photos via Foster + Partners and Getty)

Vanke seeks to remove RFR from Midtown condo project

Vanke seeks to remove RFR from Midtown condo project
Hippo founders Assaf Wand and Eyal Navon (LinkedIn)

Home insurance startup Hippo raises $350M

Home insurance startup Hippo raises $350M
Prices increased 6.6 percent year-over-year in September (iStock)

US home prices surged 6.6% in September

US home prices surged 6.6% in September
From left: Edison Properties CEO Robert Selsam, Ironstate Development's Michael Barry, Stellar Management founder Larry Gluck (LinkedIn; Gluck Family Foundation)

These developers could benefit the most from Soho’s rezoning

These developers could benefit the most from Soho’s rezoning
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.