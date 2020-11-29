Former J. Crew CEO Mickey Drexler sold his Idaho estate and a pair of neighboring lots for $11 million.

The property hit the market last year asking $13.9 million, according to the Wall Street Journal. The home plot alone without the two neighboring properties was recently asking $8.9 million.

The 6,600-square-foot home sits on a hillside in Ketchum’s Knob Hill neighborhood and has views over the Smoky Mountains. It was designed by architect Thierry W. Despont.

The house has three bedrooms and five bathrooms. It comes fully furnished with some notable pieces including a chandelier made by artist Dale Chihuly; the kitchen and elevator, meanwhile, have gold-leaf ceilings.

Suzanne Devitt Levit, who bought the home with her husband Carson Levit, said she has no plans to change anything in the house.

“When friends ask me are you going to change anything (because they know what a design buff I am), I say, ‘Absolutely not! I would never have the audacity to alter Thierry and Mickey’s creation,’” she said.

The couple is moving from Napa Valley in California and said the move wasn’t motivated by the pandemic.

Some 16 million Americans have moved since the pandemic hit this year. Cities like New York and San Francisco have seen disproportionately large number of people leaving. Some rural markets have seen an increase in demand. [WSJ] — Dennis Lynch